Liquid Metals
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs In: Natural Philosophy
Description
Liquid Metals covers topics about the properties of liquid metals, with emphasis on the microscopic description of the electron states.
The book discusses radial distribution function, which is the quantitative way by which the structure of a monatomic fluid may be described, and the scattering of X-rays (or neutrons) from the fluid. The text describes the way by which the forces operating in liquid metals may be qualitatively described; the theory of electron screening in metals; the shielding of a structureless ion core in the Born approximation; and ways by which the structure of the ion core can profoundly influence the shielding. The forces operating between ions in liquid metals; the properties of solid metals; the time-dependent generalization of the structure factor; the dynamics of fluids from inelastic neutron scattering; and the nature of the energy level spectrum of the electrons in a liquid metal are also considered.
Students of elementary quantum mechanics and statistical thermodynamics and physicists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Outline
Chapter 2. Liquid Structure
2.1 Debye’s Formula
2.2 Monatomic Liquids
2.3 Radial Distribution Function and Structure Factor
2.4 Forces and Structure
2.5 Ornstein-Zernike Direct Correlation Function
2.6 Localization of Direct Correlation Function in Κ Space for Metals
Chapter 3. Electron Theory
3.1 Pair Potential for Insulating Fluid Argon
3.2 Fermi Momentum Distribution
3.3 Ionic Shielding
3.4 Dielectric Constant
3.5 Electrostatic Ion-Ion Interaction
Chapter 4. Statistical Theory
4.1 Born-Green Theory
4.2 Hyperchain and Percus-Yevick Theories
4.3 Force Correlation Function and Thermodynamic Consistency
Chapter 5. Pair Potentials
5.1 Direct Correlation Function and Pair Potential
5.2 Potentials for Al, Pb and Ga
5.3 Molecular Dynamics and Pair Potential for Na
5.4 Asymptotic Form of Radial Distribution Function
Chapter 6. Melting
6.1 Mukherjee's Relation
6.2 Order-Disorder Theory of Melting
6.3 Comparison with Experiment
Chapter 7. Electrical Transport
7.1 Probability of Scattering by a Single Ion
7.2 Distribution Function in Electric Field
7.3 Relaxation Time
7.4 Calculation of Current
7.5 Ion-Ion Correlations and Electron Scattering
7.6 Choice of Scattering Potential U(K)
7.7 Thermoelectric Power
7.8 Hall Coefficient
7.9 Blurring of Fermi Surface
7.10 Optical Properties
7.11 Alloys
Chapter 8. Liquid Dynamics
8.1 Definition of van Hove Correlation Function
8.2 Models of Self-Correlation Function
8.3 Neutron Scattering Law
8.4 Small Time Expansion of Intermediate Scattering Function
8.5 Expansion of Velocity Correlation Function
8.6 Large Κ Expansion of Self-Correlation Function
8.7 Comparison with Machine Calculations and with Experiment
8.8 Coherent Scattering Function
8.9 Sum Rules
Chapter 9. Electron States
9.1 Green Function Calculation
9.2 Perturbation Theory
9.3 Partial Summation of Green Function Series
9.4 Results
Appendix 1. Long-Wavelength Limit of Structure Factor
Appendix 2. Dielectric Function of High Density Fermi Gas
Appendix 3. Electrostatic Model of Ion-Ion Interaction in Fermi Gas
Appendix 4 . Structure Factor and Direct Correlation Function for Hard Spheres
Appendix 5. Asymptotic Relation between Total and Direct Correlation Functions for Van Der Waals Fluids
Appendix 6. Conductivity and Van Hove Correlation Function
Notes Added in Proof
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154794