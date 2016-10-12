Liquid-Gas and Solid-Gas Separators
1st Edition
Description
Liquid-Gas and Solid-Gas Separators, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, details the magnetic properties of solids and their separation in a magnetic field. After a thorough description of the electronic filter and its functioning, numerical examples are given for the functioning of Venturi (which is a convergent–divergent).
The centrifugal separator with superimposed plates theory is also developed alongside the screw-mud-pump. The author also provides the methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics in the hope of encouraging students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive example of a real-world simulation of a venturi
- Examines a centrifugal decanter designed to separate the components of a liquid–solid
- Details the magnetic properties of solids and their separation in a magnetic field
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Separation by Decantation or Precipitation in a Magnetic or Electrical Field
- Abstract
- 1.1 Separation in a magnetic field
- 1.2 Electrofilters
- 2: Gas–Liquid Separator Vats and Drums
- Abstract
- 2.1 Gas separators and flash drums
- 2.2 Separator vats
- 2.3 Conclusions
- 3: Wet Dust Removal from Gases: Venturi Pulverization Column, Choice of a Dust Remover and Other Devices
- Abstract
- 3.1 The venturi
- 3.2 Example of simulation of a venturi
- 3.3 Pulverization columns
- 3.4 Various points
- 3.5 Choice of an air scrubber
- 3.6 Varied calculations
- 4: Separation Between a Fluid and a Divided Solid Through Centrifugal Force
- Abstract
- 4.1 The cyclone
- 4.2 The disk decanter
- 4.3 Tubular decanter
- 4.4 Screw mud separator
- Appendix 1: Numerical Integration: the Fourth-order Runge–Kutta Method
- Appendix 2: The Cgs Electromagnetic System
- A2.1 Potential in the international system (SI) and in the CGS electromagnetic system
- A2.2 Other units in SI and CGSEM
- Appendix 3: Mohs Scale
- Appendix 4: Definition and Aperture of Sieve Cloths
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th October 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017814
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481819
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France