Liquid Fuels discusses the properties, classification, manufacturing, and practical use of liquid fuels. The book is organized into 10 chapters discussing the various aspects of liquid fuels, from source to storage. Chapters 1 and 2 present the main source of liquid fuels and other sources such as oil shales and coal. Chapter 3 illustrates the physical and chemical tests used to determine the properties of liquid fuels and the significance of these properties to the practical applications of the different types of fuels. Fuels for spark and compression ignition engines are discussed in Chapters 4 and 5. Chapter 6 presents the combustion and atomization of fuel oils. Chapters 7 to 9 enumerate the industrial and household uses of liquid fuels. The final chapter deals with the handling and storage of liquid fuels. Students of chemical engineering and metallurgy and people working at industries requiring the use of liquid fuels in their manufacturing processes will find the book useful.