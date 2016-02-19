Liquid Fuels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080103853, 9781483137759

Liquid Fuels

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: Metallurgy Division

Authors: D. A. Williams G. Jones
Editors: H. M. Finniston D. W. Hopkins W.S. Owen
eBook ISBN: 9781483137759
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 188
Description

Liquid Fuels discusses the properties, classification, manufacturing, and practical use of liquid fuels. The book is organized into 10 chapters discussing the various aspects of liquid fuels, from source to storage. Chapters 1 and 2 present the main source of liquid fuels and other sources such as oil shales and coal. Chapter 3 illustrates the physical and chemical tests used to determine the properties of liquid fuels and the significance of these properties to the practical applications of the different types of fuels. Fuels for spark and compression ignition engines are discussed in Chapters 4 and 5. Chapter 6 presents the combustion and atomization of fuel oils. Chapters 7 to 9 enumerate the industrial and household uses of liquid fuels. The final chapter deals with the handling and storage of liquid fuels. Students of chemical engineering and metallurgy and people working at industries requiring the use of liquid fuels in their manufacturing processes will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1 The Manufacture of Liquid Fuels from Petroleum

Distillation

Fuel Oils

Conversion Processes

Treatment Processes

2 Liquid Fuels from Sources Other than Petroleum

Oil Shales

Coal

3 Properties of Liquid Fuels

Density and Specific Gravity

Viscosity

Flash Point and Fire Point

Pour Point and Cloud Point

Carbon Residue

Burning Tests

Sulphur Content

Ash Content

Stability and Compatibility

Water Content

Calorific Value

4 Fuels for Spark Ignition Internal Combustion Engines

Combustion Characteristics

Motor Gasolines

Aviation Gasolines

Vaporizing Oil or Power Kerosine

Alcohols

5 Fuels for Compression Ignition Engines

Compression Ignition Engines

Characteristics of Diesel Fuels

Specifications for Diesel Fuels

Diesel Fuels from Sources Other than Petroleum

Applications of Diesel Fuels

6 Atomization and Combustion of Fuel Oils

Oil Burners

Efficient Combustion

Low Temperature Corrosion

Smut Formation and Steel Stack Corrosion

7 The Use of Liquid Fuels in Boilers, Industrial Furnaces, and Gas Turbines

Large Water Tube Boilers

Shell-type Boilers

Industrial Furnaces

Furnace Temperature Control

Furnace Pressure Control

Combustion Control

Open Hearth Furnace

Glass Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Gas Turbines

8 The Use of Liquid Fuels for Gas Manufacture

Characteristics of Town Gas and Industrial Gases

Principles of Oil Gasification

Town Gas Manufacture

Industrial Gas Manufacture

The Use of Liquefied Petroleum Gases

9 Oil Fired Domestic Heating Appliances

Oil Burners used in Domestic Heating Appliances

Burner Controls

Oil Burning Appliances used in Domestic Heating Installations

The Storage of Domestic Fuel Oil

Central Heating

10 Storage and Handling of Liquid Fuels

Storage Tanks

Liquefied Petroleum Gases

Materials having Flash Points below 73°F

Fuel Oils

Tank Heating

Oil Preheaters

Ring Main Systems

Index


About the Author

D. A. Williams

G. Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Technical Communication (Publishing) Ltd.

About the Editor

H. M. Finniston

D. W. Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Swansea, UK

W.S. Owen

