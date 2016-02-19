Liquid Fuels
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: Metallurgy Division
Description
Liquid Fuels discusses the properties, classification, manufacturing, and practical use of liquid fuels. The book is organized into 10 chapters discussing the various aspects of liquid fuels, from source to storage. Chapters 1 and 2 present the main source of liquid fuels and other sources such as oil shales and coal. Chapter 3 illustrates the physical and chemical tests used to determine the properties of liquid fuels and the significance of these properties to the practical applications of the different types of fuels. Fuels for spark and compression ignition engines are discussed in Chapters 4 and 5. Chapter 6 presents the combustion and atomization of fuel oils. Chapters 7 to 9 enumerate the industrial and household uses of liquid fuels. The final chapter deals with the handling and storage of liquid fuels. Students of chemical engineering and metallurgy and people working at industries requiring the use of liquid fuels in their manufacturing processes will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1 The Manufacture of Liquid Fuels from Petroleum
Distillation
Fuel Oils
Conversion Processes
Treatment Processes
2 Liquid Fuels from Sources Other than Petroleum
Oil Shales
Coal
3 Properties of Liquid Fuels
Density and Specific Gravity
Viscosity
Flash Point and Fire Point
Pour Point and Cloud Point
Carbon Residue
Burning Tests
Sulphur Content
Ash Content
Stability and Compatibility
Water Content
Calorific Value
4 Fuels for Spark Ignition Internal Combustion Engines
Combustion Characteristics
Motor Gasolines
Aviation Gasolines
Vaporizing Oil or Power Kerosine
Alcohols
5 Fuels for Compression Ignition Engines
Compression Ignition Engines
Characteristics of Diesel Fuels
Specifications for Diesel Fuels
Diesel Fuels from Sources Other than Petroleum
Applications of Diesel Fuels
6 Atomization and Combustion of Fuel Oils
Oil Burners
Efficient Combustion
Low Temperature Corrosion
Smut Formation and Steel Stack Corrosion
7 The Use of Liquid Fuels in Boilers, Industrial Furnaces, and Gas Turbines
Large Water Tube Boilers
Shell-type Boilers
Industrial Furnaces
Furnace Temperature Control
Furnace Pressure Control
Combustion Control
Open Hearth Furnace
Glass Furnaces
Blast Furnaces
Gas Turbines
8 The Use of Liquid Fuels for Gas Manufacture
Characteristics of Town Gas and Industrial Gases
Principles of Oil Gasification
Town Gas Manufacture
Industrial Gas Manufacture
The Use of Liquefied Petroleum Gases
9 Oil Fired Domestic Heating Appliances
Oil Burners used in Domestic Heating Appliances
Burner Controls
Oil Burning Appliances used in Domestic Heating Installations
The Storage of Domestic Fuel Oil
Central Heating
10 Storage and Handling of Liquid Fuels
Storage Tanks
Liquefied Petroleum Gases
Materials having Flash Points below 73°F
Fuel Oils
Tank Heating
Oil Preheaters
Ring Main Systems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137759
About the Author
D. A. Williams
G. Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Technical Communication (Publishing) Ltd.
About the Editor
H. M. Finniston
D. W. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, UK