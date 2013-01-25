Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158078, 9780124158672

Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Instrumentation

Editors: Salvatore Fanali Paul R. Haddad Colin Poole David Lloyd
eBook ISBN: 9780124158672
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158078
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th January 2013
Page Count: 520
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1. Milestones in the Development of Liquid Chromatography

1.1 Introduction

1.2 HPLC Theory and Practice

1.3 Columns

1.4 Equipment

1.5 Detectors

Apologies and Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 2. Kinetic Theories of Liquid Chromatography

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Macroscopic Kinetic Theories

2.3 Microscopic Kinetic Theories

2.4 Comparison of the Microscopic and Macroscopic Models

References

Chapter 3. Column Technology in Liquid Chromatography

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Column Design and Hardware

3.3 Column Packing Materials and Stationary Phases

3.4 Column Systems and Operations

3.5 Chromatographic Column Testing and Evaluation

3.6 Column Maintenance and Troubleshooting

3.7 Today’s Column Market–an Evaluation, Comparison, and Critical Appraisal

References

Chapter 4. Secondary Chemical Equilibria in Reversed-Phase Liquid Chromatography

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Acid–Base Equilibria

4.3 Ion-Interaction Chromatography

4.4 Micellar Liquid Chromatography

4.5 Metal Complexation

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Hydrophilic Interaction Liquid Chromatography

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Principles of HILIC

5.3 Mobile and Stationary Phases Commonly Employed in HILIC

5.4 Application Examples

References

Chapter 6. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Principles of Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

6.3 Main Factors that Affect Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

6.4 Purification Strategies

6.5 Practical Aspects of Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Purification

6.6 Selected Applications

6.7 Future Trends

References

Chapter 7. Liquid–Solid Chromatography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retention and Separation

7.3 Method Development

7.4 Problems in the Use of Normal-Phase Chromatography

References

Chapter 8. Ion Chromatography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Basic Principles and Separation Modes

8.3 Instrumentation

8.4 Applications

References

Chapter 9. Size-Exclusion Chromatography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Historical Background

9.3 Retention in Size-Exclusion Chromatography

9.4 Band Broadening in Size-Exclusion Chromatography

9.5 Resolution in Size-Exclusion Chromatography

9.6 Size-Exclusion Chromatography Enters the Modern Era: The Determination of Absolute Molar Mass

9.7 Size-Exclusion Chromatography Today: Multidetector Measurements, Physicochemical Characterization, Two-Dimensional Techniques

9.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgement and Disclaimer

References

Chapter 10. Solvent Selection in Liquid Chromatography

10.1 Elution Strength

10.2 Columns and Solvents in RPLC, NPLC, and HILIC

10.3 Assessment of the Elution Strength

10.4 Schoenmakers’s Rule

10.5 Isoeluotropic Mixtures

10.6 Solvent-Selectivity Triangles

10.7 Practical Guidelines for Optimization of Mobile Phase Composition

10.8 Additional Considerations for Solvent Selection

References

Chapter 11. Method Development in Liquid Chromatography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Goals

11.3 A Structured Approach to Method Development

11.4 Method Development in Practice

11.5 Prevalidation

11.6 Validation

11.7 Documentation

11.8 Summary

References

Chapter 12. Theory and Practice of Gradient Elution Liquid Chromatography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 The Effects of Experimental Conditions on Separation

12.3 Method Development

12.4 Problems Associated with Gradient Elution

References

Chapter 13. General Instrumentation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Solvent Source

13.3 Pumping Systems

13.4 Gradient-Elution Mixing Systems

13.5 Sample Injection

13.6 Column Compartment

13.7 Tubings and Fittings

13.8 Detector Overview

13.9 Ultraviolet–Visible Absorbance Detectors

13.10 Refractive Index Detectors

13.11 Evaporative Light-Scattering Detectors

13.12 Charged Aerosol Detectors

13.13 Conductivity Detectors

13.14 Fluorescence Detectors

13.15 Electrochemical Detectors

13.16 Other Detection Methods

References

Chapter 14. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: Mass Spectrometry

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Ionization Methods Suitable for LC Coupling

14.3 How to Increase Specificity of MS Data

14.4 Micro- and Nano-LC–MS

14.5 Capillary Electrochromatography

References

Chapter 15. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: FTIR and Raman

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Off-Line Hyphenation

15.3 On-Line Hyphenation

15.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 16. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Hyphenation of NMR with HPLC

16.3 Advances in NMR Sensitivity

16.4 Strategies for Obtaining NMR Information from a Given LC Peak

16.5 Integration with a Multiple Detection System (LC–NMR–MS)

16.6 Quantification Capabilities

16.7 Fields of Application

16.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Quantitative Structure Property (Retention) Relationships in Liquid Chromatography

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Methodology and Goals of QSRR Studies

17.3 Applications of QSRR in Proteomics

17.4 Characterization of Stationary Phases

17.5 QSRR and Assessment of Lipophilicity of Xenobiotics

17.6 QSRR Analysis of Retention Data Determined on Immobilized-Biomacromolecule Stationary Phases

17.7 Quantitative Retention–(Biological) Activity Relationships

17.8 Chemometrically Processed Multivariate Chromatographic Data in Relation to Pharmacological Properties of Drugs and “Drug Candidates”

17.9 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 18. Modeling of Preparative Liquid Chromatography

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Column Model

18.3 Adsorption Model

18.4 Process Optimization of Preparative Chromatography

18.5 Case Example

References

Chapter 19. Process Concepts in Preparative Chromatography

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Classical Isocratic Discontinuous Elution Chromatography

19.3 Other Discontinuous Operating Concepts

19.4 Continuous Concepts of Preparative Chromatography

19.5 Optimization and Concept Comparison

19.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. Miniaturization and Microfluidics

20.1 Introduction, Definitions, and Scope

20.2 Microfluidic Systems for Separations

20.3 Commercial Instrumentation

20.4 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 21. Capillary Electrochromatography: A Look at Its Features and Potential in Separation Science

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Principles of Capillary Electrochromatography

21.3 Instrumentation

21.4 Method Optimization in CEC

21.5 Examples of Some Recent Applications

21.6 Conclusions and Future Trends

References

Index

Description

A single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory or managerial capacity

Key Features

  • Chapters written by authoritative and visionary experts in the field provide an overview and focused treatment of a single topic
  • Comprehensive coverage of modern liquid chromatography from theory, to methods, to selected applications
  • Thorough selected references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision making
  • Extensive original tables and figures, placing recent research developments into a general context
  • Worked examples, intuitive explanations, and clear figures reinforce learning

Readership

Practitioners of distillation and separation science looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge; graduate students searching for special applications; chemists;  professional scientists in academia, industry and government laboratories; environmental engineers; mechanical engineers

70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124158672
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124158078

Reviews

"...written for a wide array of scientists from novices to more experienced analytical chemists...provides the tools needed in a research lab to help establish and select liquid phase separation methods." -Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, Oct 30, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Salvatore Fanali

Salvatore Fanali Editor

Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy

Paul R. Haddad

Paul R. Haddad Editor

Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.

He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.

He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia

Colin Poole

Colin Poole Editor

Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

David Lloyd

David Lloyd Editor

David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

