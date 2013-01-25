Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Instrumentation
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1. Milestones in the Development of Liquid Chromatography
1.1 Introduction
1.2 HPLC Theory and Practice
1.3 Columns
1.4 Equipment
1.5 Detectors
Apologies and Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 2. Kinetic Theories of Liquid Chromatography
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Macroscopic Kinetic Theories
2.3 Microscopic Kinetic Theories
2.4 Comparison of the Microscopic and Macroscopic Models
References
Chapter 3. Column Technology in Liquid Chromatography
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Column Design and Hardware
3.3 Column Packing Materials and Stationary Phases
3.4 Column Systems and Operations
3.5 Chromatographic Column Testing and Evaluation
3.6 Column Maintenance and Troubleshooting
3.7 Today’s Column Market–an Evaluation, Comparison, and Critical Appraisal
References
Chapter 4. Secondary Chemical Equilibria in Reversed-Phase Liquid Chromatography
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Acid–Base Equilibria
4.3 Ion-Interaction Chromatography
4.4 Micellar Liquid Chromatography
4.5 Metal Complexation
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Hydrophilic Interaction Liquid Chromatography
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Principles of HILIC
5.3 Mobile and Stationary Phases Commonly Employed in HILIC
5.4 Application Examples
References
Chapter 6. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Principles of Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
6.3 Main Factors that Affect Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
6.4 Purification Strategies
6.5 Practical Aspects of Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Purification
6.6 Selected Applications
6.7 Future Trends
References
Chapter 7. Liquid–Solid Chromatography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Retention and Separation
7.3 Method Development
7.4 Problems in the Use of Normal-Phase Chromatography
References
Chapter 8. Ion Chromatography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Basic Principles and Separation Modes
8.3 Instrumentation
8.4 Applications
References
Chapter 9. Size-Exclusion Chromatography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Historical Background
9.3 Retention in Size-Exclusion Chromatography
9.4 Band Broadening in Size-Exclusion Chromatography
9.5 Resolution in Size-Exclusion Chromatography
9.6 Size-Exclusion Chromatography Enters the Modern Era: The Determination of Absolute Molar Mass
9.7 Size-Exclusion Chromatography Today: Multidetector Measurements, Physicochemical Characterization, Two-Dimensional Techniques
9.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgement and Disclaimer
References
Chapter 10. Solvent Selection in Liquid Chromatography
10.1 Elution Strength
10.2 Columns and Solvents in RPLC, NPLC, and HILIC
10.3 Assessment of the Elution Strength
10.4 Schoenmakers’s Rule
10.5 Isoeluotropic Mixtures
10.6 Solvent-Selectivity Triangles
10.7 Practical Guidelines for Optimization of Mobile Phase Composition
10.8 Additional Considerations for Solvent Selection
References
Chapter 11. Method Development in Liquid Chromatography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Goals
11.3 A Structured Approach to Method Development
11.4 Method Development in Practice
11.5 Prevalidation
11.6 Validation
11.7 Documentation
11.8 Summary
References
Chapter 12. Theory and Practice of Gradient Elution Liquid Chromatography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Effects of Experimental Conditions on Separation
12.3 Method Development
12.4 Problems Associated with Gradient Elution
References
Chapter 13. General Instrumentation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Solvent Source
13.3 Pumping Systems
13.4 Gradient-Elution Mixing Systems
13.5 Sample Injection
13.6 Column Compartment
13.7 Tubings and Fittings
13.8 Detector Overview
13.9 Ultraviolet–Visible Absorbance Detectors
13.10 Refractive Index Detectors
13.11 Evaporative Light-Scattering Detectors
13.12 Charged Aerosol Detectors
13.13 Conductivity Detectors
13.14 Fluorescence Detectors
13.15 Electrochemical Detectors
13.16 Other Detection Methods
References
Chapter 14. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: Mass Spectrometry
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ionization Methods Suitable for LC Coupling
14.3 How to Increase Specificity of MS Data
14.4 Micro- and Nano-LC–MS
14.5 Capillary Electrochromatography
References
Chapter 15. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: FTIR and Raman
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Off-Line Hyphenation
15.3 On-Line Hyphenation
15.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Advanced Spectroscopic Detectors for Identification and Quantification: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Hyphenation of NMR with HPLC
16.3 Advances in NMR Sensitivity
16.4 Strategies for Obtaining NMR Information from a Given LC Peak
16.5 Integration with a Multiple Detection System (LC–NMR–MS)
16.6 Quantification Capabilities
16.7 Fields of Application
16.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Quantitative Structure Property (Retention) Relationships in Liquid Chromatography
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Methodology and Goals of QSRR Studies
17.3 Applications of QSRR in Proteomics
17.4 Characterization of Stationary Phases
17.5 QSRR and Assessment of Lipophilicity of Xenobiotics
17.6 QSRR Analysis of Retention Data Determined on Immobilized-Biomacromolecule Stationary Phases
17.7 Quantitative Retention–(Biological) Activity Relationships
17.8 Chemometrically Processed Multivariate Chromatographic Data in Relation to Pharmacological Properties of Drugs and “Drug Candidates”
17.9 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 18. Modeling of Preparative Liquid Chromatography
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Column Model
18.3 Adsorption Model
18.4 Process Optimization of Preparative Chromatography
18.5 Case Example
References
Chapter 19. Process Concepts in Preparative Chromatography
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Classical Isocratic Discontinuous Elution Chromatography
19.3 Other Discontinuous Operating Concepts
19.4 Continuous Concepts of Preparative Chromatography
19.5 Optimization and Concept Comparison
19.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. Miniaturization and Microfluidics
20.1 Introduction, Definitions, and Scope
20.2 Microfluidic Systems for Separations
20.3 Commercial Instrumentation
20.4 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 21. Capillary Electrochromatography: A Look at Its Features and Potential in Separation Science
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Principles of Capillary Electrochromatography
21.3 Instrumentation
21.4 Method Optimization in CEC
21.5 Examples of Some Recent Applications
21.6 Conclusions and Future Trends
References
Index
Description
A single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory or managerial capacity
Key Features
- Chapters written by authoritative and visionary experts in the field provide an overview and focused treatment of a single topic
- Comprehensive coverage of modern liquid chromatography from theory, to methods, to selected applications
- Thorough selected references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision making
- Extensive original tables and figures, placing recent research developments into a general context
- Worked examples, intuitive explanations, and clear figures reinforce learning
Readership
Practitioners of distillation and separation science looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge; graduate students searching for special applications; chemists; professional scientists in academia, industry and government laboratories; environmental engineers; mechanical engineers
70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158672
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158078
Reviews
"...written for a wide array of scientists from novices to more experienced analytical chemists...provides the tools needed in a research lab to help establish and select liquid phase separation methods." -Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, Oct 30, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Salvatore Fanali Editor
Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy
Paul R. Haddad Editor
Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.
He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.
He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia
Colin Poole Editor
Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
David Lloyd Editor
David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA