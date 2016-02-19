Liquid Chromatography in Biomedical Analysis, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Liquid chromatography in biomedical analysis: basic approach (C.K. Lim). 2. Optimization of liquid chromatography for biomedically important compounds (T. Hanai). 3. Amino acids (Y. Ishida). 4. Bile acids (J. Goto and T. Nambara). 5. Carbohydrates (S. Honda). 6. Catecholamines (K. Mori). 7. Fatty acids (T. Hirai). 8. Nucleotides (C.K. Lim). 9. Porphyrins (C.K. Lim). 10. Prostaglandins (T. Hirai). 11. Steroid hormones (T. Hirai). 12. Miscellaneous (T. Hanai). Subject Index.
Description
This book presents a guide for the analysis of biomedically important compounds using modern liquid chromatographic techniques. After a brief summary of basic liquid chromatographic methods and optimization strategies, the main part of the book focuses on the various classes of biomedically important compounds: amino acids, catecholamines, carbohydrates, fatty acids, nucleotides, porphyrins, prostaglandins and steroid hormones. The different chapters discuss specialized techniques pertaining to each class of compounds, such as sample pretreatment, pre- and post-column derivatization, detection and quantification.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 295
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 18th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858579
Reviews
@qu:This book will be valuable for anyone involved in liquid chromatography. It is timely and highlights throughout the techniques that are most successful. This is not so much a book to put on the shelf of the specialist for reference purposes, but instead it is a book which is meant to be read by the general reader to obtain perspective and insights into this general area. @source:Trends in Analytical Chemistry @qu:...essential reading for biomedical analysts. @source:The Analyst @qu:...highly recommended for pharmaceutical-industry laboratories that carry out pharmacokinetic and drug-metabolism studies. @source:LC-GC
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T. Hanai Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
International Institute of Technological Analysis, Health Research Foundation, Kyoto, Japan