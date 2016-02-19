Liquid Chromatography in Biomedical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874511, 9780080858579

Liquid Chromatography in Biomedical Analysis, Volume 50

1st Edition

Editors: T. Hanai
eBook ISBN: 9780080858579
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th March 1991
Page Count: 295
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Liquid chromatography in biomedical analysis: basic approach (C.K. Lim). 2. Optimization of liquid chromatography for biomedically important compounds (T. Hanai). 3. Amino acids (Y. Ishida). 4. Bile acids (J. Goto and T. Nambara). 5. Carbohydrates (S. Honda). 6. Catecholamines (K. Mori). 7. Fatty acids (T. Hirai). 8. Nucleotides (C.K. Lim). 9. Porphyrins (C.K. Lim). 10. Prostaglandins (T. Hirai). 11. Steroid hormones (T. Hirai). 12. Miscellaneous (T. Hanai). Subject Index.

Description

This book presents a guide for the analysis of biomedically important compounds using modern liquid chromatographic techniques. After a brief summary of basic liquid chromatographic methods and optimization strategies, the main part of the book focuses on the various classes of biomedically important compounds: amino acids, catecholamines, carbohydrates, fatty acids, nucleotides, porphyrins, prostaglandins and steroid hormones. The different chapters discuss specialized techniques pertaining to each class of compounds, such as sample pretreatment, pre- and post-column derivatization, detection and quantification.

Details

No. of pages:
295
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858579

Reviews

@qu:This book will be valuable for anyone involved in liquid chromatography. It is timely and highlights throughout the techniques that are most successful. This is not so much a book to put on the shelf of the specialist for reference purposes, but instead it is a book which is meant to be read by the general reader to obtain perspective and insights into this general area. @source:Trends in Analytical Chemistry @qu:...essential reading for biomedical analysts. @source:The Analyst @qu:...highly recommended for pharmaceutical-industry laboratories that carry out pharmacokinetic and drug-metabolism studies. @source:LC-GC

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T. Hanai Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

International Institute of Technological Analysis, Health Research Foundation, Kyoto, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.