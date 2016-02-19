Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Food and Beverages V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121690014, 9780323159098

Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Food and Beverages V1

1st Edition

Editors: George Charalambous
eBook ISBN: 9780323159098
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 250
Description

Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Food and Beverages, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of a Symposium on the Analysis of Foods and Beverages by HPLC, organized by the Flavor Subdivision of American Chemical Society and held in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 1-6, 1979. The papers explore the applications of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to food and beverage analysis. Emphasis is on advances in technology and instrumentation as well as analytical results in a variety of contexts. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the use of spectroscopy in liquid chromatographic analysis of foods, with particular reference to the techniques and instrumentation required to obtain reliable qualitative data on components isolated via HPLC. The reader is then introduced to HPLC determination of naturally occurring capsaicins; Fast separation of amino acids using ion exchange chromatography; reversed phase HPLC for analyzing aflatoxins in foods and beverages via fluorescence detection; and the use of dual detectors for HPLC multivitamin analysis of citrus juices. High performance radial chromatography of aflatoxins and HPLC analysis of monosaccharides in avocado are also explored. This book will be of interest to students, chemists, food technologists, and those in the food and beverage industry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Spectroscopy in the LC Analysis of Foods

The Determination of Naturally Occurring Capsaicins by HPLC

New Approaches to HPLC Method Development in the Food and Beverage Industry

Utilization of a Microprocessor-Based Variable Wavelength Detector

A New Strategy of Food Analysis Using Liquid Chromatography and 13C NMR Spectroscopy

Fast Separation of Amino Acids Using Ion Exchange Chromatography

Reversed Phase High Performance Liquid Chromatographic Procedure for Determining Aflatoxins in Foods and Beverages Using Fluorescence Detection

The Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of an Estrogen, Coumestrol, in Germinated Soybeans and Flours Therefrom

Recent Techniques in the Analysis of Anthocyanins in Fruits and Beverages

The Use of Dual Detectors for HPLC Multivitamin Analysis of Citrus Juices

High Pressure Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Amadori Compounds in Model Maillard Browning Systems

High Performance Radial Chromatography of Aflatoxins

Analysis of Monosaccharides in Avocado by HPLC

