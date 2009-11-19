Liposomes, Part G - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813794, 9780123813800

Liposomes, Part G, Volume 465

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780123813800
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813794
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2009
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Section I. Advances in Liposome Formation and Characterization

1. Spontaneously Formed Unilamellar Vesicles

Mu-Ping Nieh, Norbert Kučerka and John Katsaras

2. Use of Acoustic Sensors to Probe the Mechanical Properties of Liposomes

Kathryn Melzak, Achilleas Tsortos and Electra Gizeli

3. Liposome Characterization by Quartz Crystal Microbalance Measurements and Atomic Force Microscopy

Patrick Vermette

4. Mixing Solutions in Inkjet Formed Vesicles

Thomas H Li, Jeanne C Stachowiak and Daniel A. Fletcher

5. Recombinant Proteoliposomes Prepared Using Baculovirus Expression systems

Kanta Tsumoto and Tetsuro Yoshimura

6. Block Liposomes: Vesicles by Charged Lipids with Distinctly Shaped Nanoscale Sphere-, Pear-, Tube-, or Rod-Segments

Alexandra Zidowska, Kei K. Ewert, Joel Quispe, Bridget Carragher, Clinton S. Potter and Cyrus Safinya

7. Microfluidic Methods for Production of Liposomes

Bo Yu, Robert J. Lee, and L. James Lee

8. Constructing Size Distributions of Liposomes from Single-Object Fluorescence Measurements

Christina Lohr, Andreas H. Kunding, Vikram K. Bhatia and Dimitrios Stamou

9. Giant Unilamellar Vesicle Electroformation. From Lipid Mixtures to Native Membranes under Physiological Conditions

Philippe Méléard, Luis A. Bagatolli and Tanja Pott

Section II. Liposomes in Therapeutics

10. Liposomal Boron Delivery for Boron Capture Therapy

Hiroyuki Nakamura

11. Production of Recombinant Proteoliposomes for Therapeutic Uses

Lavinia Liguori and Jean-Luc Lenormand

12. Liposome-Mediated Therapy of Neuroblastoma

Daniela Di Paolo, Monica Loi, Fabio Pastorino, Chiara Brignole, Danilo Marimpietri, Pamela Becherini, Irene Caffa, Alessia Zorzoli, Renato Longhi, Cristina Gagliani, Carlo Tacchetti, Angelo Corti, Theresa M. Allen, Mirco Ponzoni and Gabriella Pagnan

13. Tumor-Specific Liposomal Drug Release Mediated by Liposomase

Ian Cheong and Shibin Zhou

14. Targeted Liposomes for siRNA Delivery

Ana Cardoso, Sara Trabulo, João Nuno Moreira, Nejat Düzgüneş and Maria C. Pedroso de Lima

15. Mucosal Delivery of Liposome-Chitosan Nanoparticle Complexes

Edison L. S. Carvalho, Ana Grenha, Carmen Remuñán-López, Maria José Alonso and Begoña Seijo

16. Antiangiogenic Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) with Targeted Liposomes

Naoto Oku and Takayuki Ishii

17. Controlling the In Vivo activity of Wnt liposomes

L. Zhao, S. M. Rooker, N. Morrell, P. Leucht, M. Fang and Jill A. Helms

18. Convection-Enhanced Delivery of Liposomes to Primate Brain

Michal T. Krauze, John Forsayeth, Dali Yin and Krystof S. Bankiewicz

19. Hemoglobin-vesicles as an artificial oxygen carrier

Hiromi Sakai, Keitaro Sou and Eishun Tsuchida

Description

Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules, which are water insoluble organic molecules and the basis of biological membranes. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part F is a continuation of previous MIE Liposome volumes A through E.

Key Features

Readership

Researchers and students of biochemistry and molecular and cell biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

