Liposomes, Part G, Volume 465
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Advances in Liposome Formation and Characterization
1. Spontaneously Formed Unilamellar Vesicles
Mu-Ping Nieh, Norbert Kučerka and John Katsaras
2. Use of Acoustic Sensors to Probe the Mechanical Properties of Liposomes
Kathryn Melzak, Achilleas Tsortos and Electra Gizeli
3. Liposome Characterization by Quartz Crystal Microbalance Measurements and Atomic Force Microscopy
Patrick Vermette
4. Mixing Solutions in Inkjet Formed Vesicles
Thomas H Li, Jeanne C Stachowiak and Daniel A. Fletcher
5. Recombinant Proteoliposomes Prepared Using Baculovirus Expression systems
Kanta Tsumoto and Tetsuro Yoshimura
6. Block Liposomes: Vesicles by Charged Lipids with Distinctly Shaped Nanoscale Sphere-, Pear-, Tube-, or Rod-Segments
Alexandra Zidowska, Kei K. Ewert, Joel Quispe, Bridget Carragher, Clinton S. Potter and Cyrus Safinya
7. Microfluidic Methods for Production of Liposomes
Bo Yu, Robert J. Lee, and L. James Lee
8. Constructing Size Distributions of Liposomes from Single-Object Fluorescence Measurements
Christina Lohr, Andreas H. Kunding, Vikram K. Bhatia and Dimitrios Stamou
9. Giant Unilamellar Vesicle Electroformation. From Lipid Mixtures to Native Membranes under Physiological Conditions
Philippe Méléard, Luis A. Bagatolli and Tanja Pott
Section II. Liposomes in Therapeutics
10. Liposomal Boron Delivery for Boron Capture Therapy
Hiroyuki Nakamura
11. Production of Recombinant Proteoliposomes for Therapeutic Uses
Lavinia Liguori and Jean-Luc Lenormand
12. Liposome-Mediated Therapy of Neuroblastoma
Daniela Di Paolo, Monica Loi, Fabio Pastorino, Chiara Brignole, Danilo Marimpietri, Pamela Becherini, Irene Caffa, Alessia Zorzoli, Renato Longhi, Cristina Gagliani, Carlo Tacchetti, Angelo Corti, Theresa M. Allen, Mirco Ponzoni and Gabriella Pagnan
13. Tumor-Specific Liposomal Drug Release Mediated by Liposomase
Ian Cheong and Shibin Zhou
14. Targeted Liposomes for siRNA Delivery
Ana Cardoso, Sara Trabulo, João Nuno Moreira, Nejat Düzgüneş and Maria C. Pedroso de Lima
15. Mucosal Delivery of Liposome-Chitosan Nanoparticle Complexes
Edison L. S. Carvalho, Ana Grenha, Carmen Remuñán-López, Maria José Alonso and Begoña Seijo
16. Antiangiogenic Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) with Targeted Liposomes
Naoto Oku and Takayuki Ishii
17. Controlling the In Vivo activity of Wnt liposomes
L. Zhao, S. M. Rooker, N. Morrell, P. Leucht, M. Fang and Jill A. Helms
18. Convection-Enhanced Delivery of Liposomes to Primate Brain
Michal T. Krauze, John Forsayeth, Dali Yin and Krystof S. Bankiewicz
19. Hemoglobin-vesicles as an artificial oxygen carrier
Hiromi Sakai, Keitaro Sou and Eishun Tsuchida
Description
Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules, which are water insoluble organic molecules and the basis of biological membranes. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part F is a continuation of previous MIE Liposome volumes A through E.
