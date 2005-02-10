Liposomes, Part E - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827960, 9780080457437

Liposomes, Part E, Volume 391

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080457437
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2005
Page Count: 528
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
156.00
132.60
17500.00
14875.00
170.00
144.50
225.00
191.25
206.32
175.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
210.00
178.50
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Liposomal anti-cancer agents; liposomal antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral agents; miscellaneous liposomal therapies

Description

Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part E is a continuation of previous Methods in Enzymology Liposome volumes A, B, C and D.

Key Features

  • One of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry since 1955
  • Frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike
  • Truly an essential publication for anyone in any field of the life sciences

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080457437
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121827960

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.