Liposomes, Part E, Volume 391
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080457437
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2005
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents
Liposomal anti-cancer agents; liposomal antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral agents; miscellaneous liposomal therapies
Description
Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part E is a continuation of previous Methods in Enzymology Liposome volumes A, B, C and D.
Key Features
- One of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry since 1955
- Frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike
- Truly an essential publication for anyone in any field of the life sciences
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 10th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457437
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121827960
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.