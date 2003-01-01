Lipids for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780953194933, 9780857097965

Lipids for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals

1st Edition

Editors: F. D. Gunstone
eBook ISBN: 9780857097965
Hardcover ISBN: 9780953194933
Imprint: Oily Press
Published Date: 1st January 2003
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
247.27
210.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Carotenoids; Tocopherols, tocotrienols and vitamin E; Other natural antioxidants; Diacylglycerols; Lipase-catalysed synthesis of modified lipids; Phytosterols; Omega-3 (n–3) fatty acids; Oils containing oleic, palmitoleic, gamma-linolenic and stearidonic acids; Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

Description

Functional foods and nutraceuticals have become ‘hot topics’, with an increasing number of books, college courses, and meetings devoted to this area of interest. Foods can be regarded as functional if they can be satisfactorily demonstrated to contain bio-active molecules that reduce the risk of disease or act positively to promote good health.

The active ingredients and components of functional foods and neutraceuticals often include lipids. They are required in their own right and also for the important minor components such as carotenoids, tocols, and sterols which accompany the oils and fats. This is the first book to address specifically the use of lipids in functional foods and neutraceuticals and it will be essential reading for those who produce the lipids and those who seek to incorporate them into appropriate food products.

The first chapter is an overview of the development of functional foods. This is followed by chapters devoted to materials which are either lipids or are compounds that are fat-soluble and co-occur with oils and fats. These include: carotenoids, tocopherols, phytosterols, n-3 (omega-3) oils, diacylglycerols, structured lipids, sesame oil, rice bran oil, and oils and preparations containing palmitoleic acid, y-linolenic acid, stearidonic acid, or conjugated linoleic acid.

Readership

Food scientists; Fat chemists; Technologists; Developers at companies which make or plan to make lipid-based functional food products

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Oily Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Oily Press
eBook ISBN:
9780857097965
Hardcover ISBN:
9780953194933

Reviews

The book is excellent, well organised and clearly written. I can easily recommend the book to food scientists, fat chemists and technologists….as well as to researchers., Chemistry and Industry
The editor and contributors are to be commended for their efforts in producing this timely and well-researched book. Students, teachers, researchers, and food technologists will find this book to be an excellent resource., Inform
…an excellent resource in this tremendously exciting and rapidly growing area of foods and nutrition. In particular, the text is essential for companies planning to develop and market lipid-based functional food products as it provides the information necessary to deal with the unique challenges of formulating with fats and oils., Lipid Technology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

F. D. Gunstone Editor

Frank D. Gunstone, Scottish Crop Research Institute, Dundee, Scotland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St Andrews, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.