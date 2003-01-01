Lipids for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Table of Contents
Introduction; Carotenoids; Tocopherols, tocotrienols and vitamin E; Other natural antioxidants; Diacylglycerols; Lipase-catalysed synthesis of modified lipids; Phytosterols; Omega-3 (n–3) fatty acids; Oils containing oleic, palmitoleic, gamma-linolenic and stearidonic acids; Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).
Description
Functional foods and nutraceuticals have become ‘hot topics’, with an increasing number of books, college courses, and meetings devoted to this area of interest. Foods can be regarded as functional if they can be satisfactorily demonstrated to contain bio-active molecules that reduce the risk of disease or act positively to promote good health.
The active ingredients and components of functional foods and neutraceuticals often include lipids. They are required in their own right and also for the important minor components such as carotenoids, tocols, and sterols which accompany the oils and fats. This is the first book to address specifically the use of lipids in functional foods and neutraceuticals and it will be essential reading for those who produce the lipids and those who seek to incorporate them into appropriate food products.
The first chapter is an overview of the development of functional foods. This is followed by chapters devoted to materials which are either lipids or are compounds that are fat-soluble and co-occur with oils and fats. These include: carotenoids, tocopherols, phytosterols, n-3 (omega-3) oils, diacylglycerols, structured lipids, sesame oil, rice bran oil, and oils and preparations containing palmitoleic acid, y-linolenic acid, stearidonic acid, or conjugated linoleic acid.
The book is excellent, well organised and clearly written. I can easily recommend the book to food scientists, fat chemists and technologists….as well as to researchers., Chemistry and Industry
The editor and contributors are to be commended for their efforts in producing this timely and well-researched book. Students, teachers, researchers, and food technologists will find this book to be an excellent resource., Inform
…an excellent resource in this tremendously exciting and rapidly growing area of foods and nutrition. In particular, the text is essential for companies planning to develop and market lipid-based functional food products as it provides the information necessary to deal with the unique challenges of formulating with fats and oils., Lipid Technology
