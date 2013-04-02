Xiangqing (Shawn) Pan is a research scientist at DuPont Nutrition and Health (formally Solae, LLC), and his research interests are in the areas of analytical sciences, lipid oxidation and antioxidants, phospholipids, protein and carbohydrate chemistry. Shawn earned his Ph.D. in the area of Food Chemistry with focus on seafood lipid oxidation and antioxidants from Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology at Japan, where his study was financially supported by Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho), and his graduate program research in Japan was the basis of his 2005 AOCS Honored Student Award. Prior to joining Solae, LLC, Shawn was a postdoctoral research associate from 2005 to 2007 at Donald Danforth Plant Science Center/University of Missouri-St. Louis in the area of plant biochemistry with focus on lipid metabolomics, lipidomics and proteomics. Shawn has 25 publications in the prestigious journals of the field such as Nature Protocols, Plant Cell, Plant Journal, and Phytochemistry.

As an active AOCS member, Shawn actively involved in AOCS LOQ division activities during last five years. He is an active LOQ extended committee member since 2008 and served in different roles in LOQ division such as LOQ Frankel Best Paper Award Committee Chair, Best Student Poster Award Committee Chair and AOCS Honored Student Award Committee Chair as well as AOCS Young Scientist Award Committee member. Shawn also served as AOCS Annual Meeting Technique program Session Chairs since 2010.