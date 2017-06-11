Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery and Diagnosis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
2. Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
4. Nanoemulsions
5. Nanosuspensions
6. Lipid Nanotubes
7. Ultrasound-Responsive Nanosystems
8. Liposomes for Targeted Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy
9. Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Cancer Gene Therapy
10. pH and Temperature Responsive Nanosystems
11. Niosomal Drug Delivery
Description
Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery and Diagnosis explores the present state of widely used lipid-based nanoparticulate delivery systems, such as solid lipid nanoparticles (SLN), nanostructured lipid carriers (NLC), nanoliposomes, micelles, nanoemulsions, nanosuspensions and lipid nanotubes. The various types of lipids that can be exploited for drug delivery and their chemical composition and physicochemical characteristics are reviewed in detail, along with their characterization aspects and effects of their dimensions on drug delivery systems behavior in-vitro and in-vivo. The book covers the effective utilization of these lipids based systems for controlled and targeted delivery of potential drugs/genes for enhanced clinical efficacy.
Key Features
- Provides the present state of widely used lipid-based nanoparticulate delivery systems
- Explores how lipid-based nanocarriers improve drug delivery safety
- Describes the nanoformulation design and the preparation methods of lipid-based nanocarriers
Readership
Researchers and bioengineers working in the areas of nanomedicine and drug delivery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 11th June 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527309
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323527293
About the Authors
Muhammad Raza Shah Author
Muhammad Raza Shah is a Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from President of Pakistan, and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed journal papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University, Karachi, Pakistan
Muhammad Imran Author
Muhammad Imran is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan
Shafi Ullah Author
Shafi Ullah is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan