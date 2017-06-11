Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery and Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323527293, 9780323527309

Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery and Diagnosis

1st Edition

Authors: Muhammad Raza Shah Muhammad Imran Shafi Ullah
eBook ISBN: 9780323527309
Paperback ISBN: 9780323527293
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 11th June 2017
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
193.59
164.55
142.00
120.70
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
165.00
140.25
142.00
120.70
251.77
214.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
2. Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
3. Nanostructured Lipid Carriers
4. Nanoemulsions
5. Nanosuspensions
6. Lipid Nanotubes
7. Ultrasound-Responsive Nanosystems
8. Liposomes for Targeted Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy
9. Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Cancer Gene Therapy
10. pH and Temperature Responsive Nanosystems
11. Niosomal Drug Delivery

Description

Lipid-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery and Diagnosis explores the present state of widely used lipid-based nanoparticulate delivery systems, such as solid lipid nanoparticles (SLN), nanostructured lipid carriers (NLC), nanoliposomes, micelles, nanoemulsions, nanosuspensions and lipid nanotubes. The various types of lipids that can be exploited for drug delivery and their chemical composition and physicochemical characteristics are reviewed in detail, along with their characterization aspects and effects of their dimensions on drug delivery systems behavior in-vitro and in-vivo. The book covers the effective utilization of these lipids based systems for controlled and targeted delivery of potential drugs/genes for enhanced clinical efficacy.

Key Features

  • Provides the present state of widely used lipid-based nanoparticulate delivery systems
  • Explores how lipid-based nanocarriers improve drug delivery safety
  • Describes the nanoformulation design and the preparation methods of lipid-based nanocarriers

Readership

Researchers and bioengineers working in the areas of nanomedicine and drug delivery

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2017
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323527309
Paperback ISBN:
9780323527293

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Muhammad Raza Shah Author

Muhammad Raza Shah is a Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from President of Pakistan, and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed journal papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Full Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University, Karachi, Pakistan

Muhammad Imran Author

Muhammad Imran is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan

Shafi Ullah Author

Shafi Ullah is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.