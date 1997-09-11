Lipases, Part B: Enzyme Characterization and Utilization, Volume 286
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Regulation and Characterization:
A.B.R. Thomson, A. De Pover, M. Keelan, E. Jarocka-Cyrta, and M.T. Clandinin, Inhibition of Lipid Absorption as an Approach to the Treatment of Obesity: An Overview.
C. Holm, D. Langin, V. Manganiello, P. Belfrage, and E. Degerman, Regulation of Hormone-Sensitive Lipase Activity in Adipose Tissue.
D.Y. Hui, Use of Gene Knockout Mice to Establish Lipase Function.
R. Zolfaghari, R. Shamir, and E.A. Fisher, Properties of Pancreatic Carboxyl Ester Lipase in mRNA-Injected Xenopus Oocytes and Transfected Mammalian Hepatic and Intestinal Cells.
G. Olivecrona and A. Lookene, Noncatalytic Functions of Lipoprotein Lipase.
E.H. Harrison and E.S. Kempner, Radiation Inactivation Studies of Hepatic Cholesteryl Ester Hydrolases.
M. Aoubala, I. Douchet, S. Bezzine, M. Hirn, R. Verger, and A. De Caro, Immunological Techniques for the Characterization of Digestive Lipases.
Substrate and Inhibitor Characterization:
D.M. Small, Physical Behavior of Lipase Substrates.
T. Hongel, K. Jorgensen, D. Stokes, R.L. Biltonen, and O.G. Mouritsen, Phospholipase A2 Activity and Physical Properties of Lipid-Bilayer Substrates.
S. Ransac, Y. Gargouri, F. Marguet, G. Buono, C. Beglinger, P. Hildebrand, H. Lengsfeld, P. Hadvary, and R. Verger, Covalent Inactivation of Lipases.
S.R. Feaster and D.M Quinn, Mechanism-Based Inhibitors of Mammalian Cholesterol Esterase.
L. Haalck and F. Spener, On the Inhibition of Microbial Lipases by Tetrahydrolipstatin.
S. Ransac, M. Ivanova, R. Verger, and I. Panaiotov, Monolayer Techniques for Studying Lipase Kinetics.
W.E. Momsen and H.L. Brockman, Recovery of Monomolecular Files in Studies of Lipolysis.
S. Labourdenne, A. Cagna, B. Delorme, G. Esposito, R. Verger, and C. Riviere, Oil-Drop Tensiometer: Applications for Studying the Kinetics of Lipase Action.
F. Ferrato, F. Carriere, L. Sarda, and R. Verger, A Critical Reevaluation of the Phenomenon of "Interfacial Activation".
Biocatalytic Utility:
U. Ader, P. Andersch, M. Berger, U. Goergens, B. Haase, J. Hermann, K. Laumen, R. Seemayer, C. Waldinger, and M.P. Schneider, Screening Techniques for Lipase Catalyst Selection.
K. Hult and M. Holmquist, Kinetics, Molecular Modeling, and Synthetic Applications with Microbial Lipases.
P. Andersch, M. Berger, J. Hermann, K. Laumen, M. Lobell, R. Seemayer, C. Waldinger, and M.P. Schneider, Ester Synthesis via AcylTransfer Transesterification.
J.J. Lalonde, M.A. Navia, and A.L. Margolin, Cross-Linked Enzyme Crystals of Lipases as Catalysts for Kinetic Resolution of Acids and Alcohols.
G.A. Hutcheon, P.J. Halling, and B.D. Moore, Measurement and Control of Hydration in Nonaqueous Biocatalysis.
T. Anthonsen and J.A. Jongejan, Solvent Effect in Lipase-Catalyzed Racemate Resolution.
E. Cernia and C. Palocci, Lipases in Supercritical Fluids.
H. K.Weber and K. Faber, Stabilization of Lipases against Deactivation of Acetaldehyde Formed in Acyl Transfer Reactions. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 270 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today-truly an essential publication for researchersin all fields of life sciences.
Readership
Biochemists, researchers in the pharmaceutical industry, molecular biologists, detergent developers, biophysicists, and organic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 563
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 11th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821876
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883984
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Byron Rubin Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lipomed, San Diego, California, U.S.A.
Edward Dennis Serial Volume Editor
Edward A. Dennis: University of California, San Diego Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and former Department Chair and Professor of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine, Dennis is currently Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research and Director of the LIPID MAPS initiative. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and current as an Emeritus member of the Board of Directors. His current research focus is on phospholipases, cell signaling and lipidomics on which he has published over 300 papers, most related to signal transduction by lipid messengers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.