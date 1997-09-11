Lipases, Part B: Enzyme Characterization and Utilization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121821876, 9780080883984

Lipases, Part B: Enzyme Characterization and Utilization, Volume 286

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Byron Rubin Edward Dennis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821876
eBook ISBN: 9780080883984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th September 1997
Page Count: 563
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
13125.00
12250.00
13125.00
14000.00
13125.00
13125.00
14000.00
206.32
144.42
144.42
144.42
165.06
144.42
144.42
165.06
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Regulation and Characterization:

A.B.R. Thomson, A. De Pover, M. Keelan, E. Jarocka-Cyrta, and M.T. Clandinin, Inhibition of Lipid Absorption as an Approach to the Treatment of Obesity: An Overview.

C. Holm, D. Langin, V. Manganiello, P. Belfrage, and E. Degerman, Regulation of Hormone-Sensitive Lipase Activity in Adipose Tissue.

D.Y. Hui, Use of Gene Knockout Mice to Establish Lipase Function.

R. Zolfaghari, R. Shamir, and E.A. Fisher, Properties of Pancreatic Carboxyl Ester Lipase in mRNA-Injected Xenopus Oocytes and Transfected Mammalian Hepatic and Intestinal Cells.

G. Olivecrona and A. Lookene, Noncatalytic Functions of Lipoprotein Lipase.

E.H. Harrison and E.S. Kempner, Radiation Inactivation Studies of Hepatic Cholesteryl Ester Hydrolases.

M. Aoubala, I. Douchet, S. Bezzine, M. Hirn, R. Verger, and A. De Caro, Immunological Techniques for the Characterization of Digestive Lipases.

Substrate and Inhibitor Characterization:

D.M. Small, Physical Behavior of Lipase Substrates.

T. Hongel, K. Jorgensen, D. Stokes, R.L. Biltonen, and O.G. Mouritsen, Phospholipase A2 Activity and Physical Properties of Lipid-Bilayer Substrates.

S. Ransac, Y. Gargouri, F. Marguet, G. Buono, C. Beglinger, P. Hildebrand, H. Lengsfeld, P. Hadvary, and R. Verger, Covalent Inactivation of Lipases.

S.R. Feaster and D.M Quinn, Mechanism-Based Inhibitors of Mammalian Cholesterol Esterase.

L. Haalck and F. Spener, On the Inhibition of Microbial Lipases by Tetrahydrolipstatin.

S. Ransac, M. Ivanova, R. Verger, and I. Panaiotov, Monolayer Techniques for Studying Lipase Kinetics.

W.E. Momsen and H.L. Brockman, Recovery of Monomolecular Files in Studies of Lipolysis.

S. Labourdenne, A. Cagna, B. Delorme, G. Esposito, R. Verger, and C. Riviere, Oil-Drop Tensiometer: Applications for Studying the Kinetics of Lipase Action.

F. Ferrato, F. Carriere, L. Sarda, and R. Verger, A Critical Reevaluation of the Phenomenon of "Interfacial Activation".

Biocatalytic Utility:

U. Ader, P. Andersch, M. Berger, U. Goergens, B. Haase, J. Hermann, K. Laumen, R. Seemayer, C. Waldinger, and M.P. Schneider, Screening Techniques for Lipase Catalyst Selection.

K. Hult and M. Holmquist, Kinetics, Molecular Modeling, and Synthetic Applications with Microbial Lipases.

P. Andersch, M. Berger, J. Hermann, K. Laumen, M. Lobell, R. Seemayer, C. Waldinger, and M.P. Schneider, Ester Synthesis via AcylTransfer Transesterification.

J.J. Lalonde, M.A. Navia, and A.L. Margolin, Cross-Linked Enzyme Crystals of Lipases as Catalysts for Kinetic Resolution of Acids and Alcohols.

G.A. Hutcheon, P.J. Halling, and B.D. Moore, Measurement and Control of Hydration in Nonaqueous Biocatalysis.

T. Anthonsen and J.A. Jongejan, Solvent Effect in Lipase-Catalyzed Racemate Resolution.

E. Cernia and C. Palocci, Lipases in Supercritical Fluids.

H. K.Weber and K. Faber, Stabilization of Lipases against Deactivation of Acetaldehyde Formed in Acyl Transfer Reactions. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 270 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today-truly an essential publication for researchersin all fields of life sciences.

Readership

Biochemists, researchers in the pharmaceutical industry, molecular biologists, detergent developers, biophysicists, and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
563
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121821876
eBook ISBN:
9780080883984

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Byron Rubin Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lipomed, San Diego, California, U.S.A.

Edward Dennis Serial Volume Editor

Edward A. Dennis: University of California, San Diego Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and former Department Chair and Professor of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine, Dennis is currently Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research and Director of the LIPID MAPS initiative. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and current as an Emeritus member of the Board of Directors. His current research focus is on phospholipases, cell signaling and lipidomics on which he has published over 300 papers, most related to signal transduction by lipid messengers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.