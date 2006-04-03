Linux for Embedded and Real-time Applications
2nd Edition
Description
The open source nature of Linux has always intrigued embedded engineers, and the latest kernel releases have provided new features enabling more robust functionality for embedded applications. Enhanced real-time performance, easier porting to new architectures, support for microcontrollers and an improved I/O system give embedded engineers even more reasons to love Linux! However, the rapid evolution of the Linux world can result in an eternal search for new information sources that will help embedded programmers to keep up!
This completely updated second edition of noted author Doug Abbott’s respected introduction to embedded Linux brings readers up-to-speed on all the latest developments. This practical, hands-on guide covers the many issues of special concern to Linux users in the embedded space, taking into account their specific needs and constraints.
You’ll find updated information on: • The GNU toolchain • Configuring and building the kernel • BlueCat Linux • Debugging on the target • Kernel Modules • Devices Drivers • Embedded Networking • Real-time programming tips and techniques • The RTAI environment • And much more
The accompanying CD-ROM contains all the source code from the book’s examples, helpful software and other resources to help you get up to speed quickly. This is still the reference you’ll reach for again and again!
Key Features
- 100+ pages of new material adds depth and breadth to the 2003 embedded bestseller.
- Covers new Linux kernel 2.6 and the recent major OS release, Fedora.
- Gives the engineer a guide to working with popular and cost-efficient open-source code.
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: Embedded Design Engineers, Software developers, Electrical Engineers, Computer Engineers SECONDARY MARKET: Undergrad and post-graduate level electrical and computer engineering students
Table of Contents
Preface, About.the.Author, What’s.on.the.CD-ROM, CHAPTER.1:.The.Embedded.and.Real-Time.Space, What is Embedded?, What is Real-Time?, How and Why Does Linux Fit In?, Where is Linux Embedded?, Open Source Licensing, Resources CHAPTER.2:.Introducing.Linux, Features, Protected Mode Architecture, The Linux Process Model, The Linux Filesystem, System Configuration, The Shell, Getting Help, Resources CHAPTER.3:.The.Host.Development.Environment, Linux Distributions, Dual-Booting, Cross-Development Tools—The GNU Tool Chain, Resources CHAPTER.4:.Configuring.and.Building.the.Kernel, Getting Started, Where is the Source Code?, Configuring the Kernel—make config, menuconfig, xconfig, Behind the Scenes—What’s Really Happening, Booting the New Kernel, What Can Go Wrong?, Resources CHAPTER.5:.BlueCat.Linux, The “Less is More” Philosophy, Installing BlueCat Linux, X86 Target for BlueCat Linux, Configuring the Workstation, First Test Program, The “Shell” Kernel, Resources CHAPTER.6:.Debugging.Embedded.Software, The Target Setup, GDB, The Host as a Debug Environment, Adding Programmable Setpoint and Limit, Resources CHAPTER.7:.Kernel.Modules.and.Device.Drivers, Kernel Modules, What’s a Device Driver Anyway?, Linux Device Drivers, Internal Driver Structure, The Hardware, The Target Version of Thermostat, Debugging Kernel Code, Building Your Driver into the Kernel, An Alternative—uCLinux, The “Old Way,” Resources CHAPTER.8:.Embedded.Networking, Sockets, A Simple Example, A Remote Thermostat, Embedded Web Servers, A Web-Enabled Thermostat, Embedded email, Other Application-Level Protocols, Resources CHAPTER.9:.Introduction.to.Real-Time.Programming, Polling vs. Interrupts, Tasks, Scheduling, Aperiodic Scheduling, Kernel Services, Inter-Task Communication, Problems with Solving the Resource Sharing Problem—Priority Inversion, Interrupts and Exceptions, Critical Sections, Resources CHAPTER.10:.Linux.and.Real-Time, Why Linux Isn’t Real-Time, Two Approaches CHAPTER.11:.The.RTAI.Environment, Installing RTAI, Inter-Task Communication and Synchronization, Communicating with Linux Processes, Real-Time in User Space—LXRT, One Shot vs. Periodic Timing, Moving to Kernel Space, Real-Time FIFOs and Shared Memory Suggested Exercises, Resources CHAPTER.12:.Posix.Threads, Threads, Thread Attributes, Synchronization—Mutexes, Communication—Condition Variables, Pthreads in User Space, Moving to RTAI Kernel Space, Message Queues, Suggestions for Further Exploration, Resources CHAPTER.13:.Cutting.It.Down.to.Size, BusyBox , TinyLogin, uClinux, Summary, Resources CHAPTER.14:.Eclipse.Integrated.Development.Environment, Overview, Installation, Using Eclipse, The C Development Environment (CDT), Summary, Resources, APPENDIX.A:. RTAI.Application.Programming.Interface. (API) APPENDIX.B:.Posix.Threads.(Pthreads).Application, Programming.Interface APPENDIX.C:.Why.Software.Should.Not.Have.Owners APPENDIX.D:.Upgrading.From.Kernel.2.4.to.2.6
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 3rd April 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496153
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750679329
About the Author
Doug Abbott
Doug Abbott is a consultant with over thirty years’ experience, specializing in hardware and software for industrial and scientific data acquisition and embedded product applications. Doug is also a popular instructor and seminar leader, who teaches classes in PC technology and real-time programming for University of California Berkeley Extension. He has taught the techniques of real-time programming and multi-tasking operating systems to hundreds of professional engineers.
Doug Abbott is the principal of Intellimetrix, a consulting firm in Silver City, NM, specializing in hardware and software for industrial and scientific data acquisition and embedded product applications. Among his past and pre-sent clients are Agilent Technologies, Tektronix, Sandia National Laboratory and numerous smaller high-tech com-panies in Silicon Valley.
Mr. Abbott has over thirty years experience in various aspects of computer hardware and software design and has been an independent consultant for the past fifteen years. Prior to founding Intellimetrix, he managed software de-velopment for DSP Technology, Inc, a leading supplier of high-speed instrumentation.
Doug is also a popular instructor and seminar leader, who teaches classes in PC technology and real-time program-ming for University of California Berkeley Extension. He has taught the techniques of real-time programming and multi-tasking operating systems to hundreds of professional engineers. These classes can also be customized and made available for on-site presentation.
Mr. Abbott received an MSEE degree from the University of California at Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Intellimetrix, Inc., Silver City, NM, USA
