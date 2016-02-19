Linguistic Theory in America
2nd Edition
Description
Linguistic Theory in America, Second Edition focuses on the origin and development of the theory of transformational generative grammar.
The book first elaborates on the state of American linguistics in the mid-1950s, the Chomskyan revolution, and the movement from syntactic structures to the aspects of the theory of syntax. Discussions focus on the incorporation of semantics into the model, revisions in the syntactic component, generative phonology, impact of generative grammar on other fields, syntactic structures, and structural linguistics. The text then takes a look at the rise of generative semantics and linguistic wars. Topics include late generative semantics, collapse and legacy of generative semantics, steps to generative semantics, and emerging opposition to generative semantics. The manuscript elaborates on the extended standard theory and approaches to syntax, including generalized phrase structure grammar, constraints on transformational rules, and constraints on surface structure and base rules.
The text is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the theory of transformational generative grammar.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. The State of American Linguistics in the Mid 1950s. The Chomskyan Revolution. From Syntactic Structures to Aspects of the Theory of Syntax. The Rise of Generative Semantics. The Linguistic Wars. The Extended Standard Theory. The New Consensus and the New Rift in Generative Syntax. Current Approaches to Syntax. References. Name Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 9th December 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295435
About the Author
Frederick Newmeyer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"With the publication of the second edition of Linguistic Theory in America, Frederick Newmeyer continues to offer the field one of its clearest and most valuable explications. This volume's comprehensive coverage reviews the literature and places it within the dual perspective of the development of linguistic theory and the development of the academic field of linguistics." @source:--WORD