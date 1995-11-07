Linguistic Evidence

Introduction. The Nature of Legal Language. Legal Assumptions about Language and Communication. Ethnography and Experimentation. Speech Styles in the Courtroom. Controlling the Effects of Presentational Style. Conclusions.

Appendices: Transcripts of "Powerful" and "Powerless" Styles. Transcripts of Narrative and Fragmented Styles. Transcripts of Hypercorrect and Formal Styles. Transcripts of Overlapping and Nonoverlapping Speech. References. Subject Index.