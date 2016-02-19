Linear Regression and its Application to Economics presents the economic applications of regression theory. This book discusses the importance of linear regression for multi-dimensional variables.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the elementary concepts and the more important definitions and theorems concerning two-dimensional and multi-dimensional random variables. This text then examines the important applications of correlation methods to economics. Other chapters consider the methods of estimating regression parameters. This book discusses as well the methods of testing some statistical hypotheses relevant for practical applications of the correlation analysis. The final chapter deals with the fact that correlation methods can be used not only in static but also in dynamic research.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists in economic, agricultural, and technical colleges who deal with economic problems in their research. Graduates of economic and technical colleges employed in different branches of the national economy will also find this book useful.