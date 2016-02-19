Linear Elastic Theory of Thin Shells presents membrane and bending theories for open and closed cylindrical shells and shells of arbitrary shape. This book aims to develop the analysis through membrane theory to bending theory for shells and to limit the type of mathematics used.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the solid material enclosed between two closely spaced doubly curved surfaces. This text then examines the five stress resultants for closed cylindrical shell. Other chapters consider the theoretical stresses that are closely related to the actual stresses determined experimentally in practice. This book discusses as well the numerical analysis of more complicated shell structures. The final chapter deals with the correlation between experimental and theoretical stresses in shells.

This book is intended to be suitable for final year engineering and post-graduate students. Design and consulting engineers will also find this book extremely useful.