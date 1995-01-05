Linear Algebra
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Systems of simultaneous linear equations Matrices The arithmetic of matrices Multiplicative inverses of matrices Determinants Real vector spaces Subspaces and linear combinations Linear dependence and independence Bases Linear transformations Linear transformations and matrices Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors Appendix * Index.
Description
As the basis of equations (and therefore problem-solving), linear algebra is the most widely taught sub-division of pure mathematics. Dr Allenby has used his experience of teaching linear algebra to write a lively book on the subject that includes historical information about the founders of the subject as well as giving a basic introduction to the mathematics undergraduate. The whole text has been written in a connected way with ideas introduced as they occur naturally. As with the other books in the series, there are many worked examples.
Readership
First year mathematics undergraduates and other students taking a first course in linear algebra (taught widely to engineers).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 5th January 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571799
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340610442
About the Authors
Reg Allenby Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mathematics, University of Leeds, UK