Linear Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340610442, 9780080571799

Linear Algebra

1st Edition

Authors: Reg Allenby
eBook ISBN: 9780080571799
Paperback ISBN: 9780340610442
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th January 1995
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Systems of simultaneous linear equations Matrices The arithmetic of matrices Multiplicative inverses of matrices Determinants Real vector spaces Subspaces and linear combinations Linear dependence and independence Bases Linear transformations Linear transformations and matrices Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors Appendix * Index.

Description

As the basis of equations (and therefore problem-solving), linear algebra is the most widely taught sub-division of pure mathematics. Dr Allenby has used his experience of teaching linear algebra to write a lively book on the subject that includes historical information about the founders of the subject as well as giving a basic introduction to the mathematics undergraduate. The whole text has been written in a connected way with ideas introduced as they occur naturally. As with the other books in the series, there are many worked examples.

Readership

First year mathematics undergraduates and other students taking a first course in linear algebra (taught widely to engineers).

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080571799
Paperback ISBN:
9780340610442

About the Authors

Reg Allenby Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Mathematics, University of Leeds, UK

