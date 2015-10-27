Lignin in Polymer Composites
1st Edition
Description
Lignin in Polymer Composites presents the latest information on lignin, a natural polymer derived from renewable resources that has great potential as a reinforcement material in composites because it is non-toxic, inexpensive, available in large amounts, and is starting to be deployed in various materials applications due to its advantages over more traditional oil-based materials.
This book reviews the state-of-the-art on the topic and their applications to composites, including thermoplastic, thermosets, rubber, foams, bioplastics, nanocomposites, and lignin-based carbon fiber composites. In addition, the book covers critical assessments on the economics of lignin, including a cost-performance analysis that discusses its strengths and weaknesses as a reinforcement material.
Finally, the huge potential applications of lignin in industry are explored with respect to its low cost, recyclable properties, and fully biodegradable composites, and the way they apply to the automotive, construction, and packaging industries.
Key Features
- Presents the essential processing and properties information for engineers and materials scientists, enabling the use of lignin in composites
- Provides critical insight into the applications and future trends of lignin-based composites, including advantages, shortcomings, and economics
- Includes a thorough coverage of extraction, modification, processing, and applications of the material
Readership
Lignin manufacturers, material engineers/scientists, plastic part designers, process designers and fabricators, and polymer manufacturers.
Professors and researchers in polymer composites and biomaterials research groups.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Editor's Biography
- Preface
- 1. Sources of Lignin
- 1. Introduction to Lignin
- 2. Lignin Functions
- 3. Sources of Lignin
- 4. Lignin Potential
- 2. Extraction and Types of Lignin
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Commercial-Grade Lignins
- 3. Conclusions
- 3. Lignin Interunit Linkages and Model Compounds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Common Linkages
- 3. Model Structure of Lignin
- 4. Model Compounds of Lignin
- 5. Advanced Characterization Technique
- 6. Conclusions
- 4. Techniques for Characterizing Lignin
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lignin Structure
- 3. Molecular Weight
- 4. Chemical Structure Characterization
- 5. Thermal Properties
- 6. Mechanical Properties
- 7. Sources of Further Information
- 5. Lignin-Based Aerogels
- 1. Introduction
- 2. State-of-the-Art Aerogel Technologies
- 3. Lignin-Based Composite Aerogels
- 4. Characterization of Aerogels
- 5. Applications
- 6. Conclusions and Outlook
- 6. Lignin Reinforcement in Thermoplastic Composites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lignin in Thermoplastic Composites and Blends
- 3. Conclusion
- 7. Lignin Reinforcement in Thermosets Composites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. PF Resins
- 3. Lignin-Based PUs
- 4. Lignin-Modified EP Resins
- 5. Miscellaneous
- 6. Summary
- 8. Lignin Reinforcement in Bioplastic Composites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Processing of Lignin-Based Green Composites
- 3. Performance of Composites
- 4. Conclusions
- 9. Lignin-Based Composite Carbon Nanofibers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fabrication of Lignin-Based Composite Carbon Nanofibers
- 3. Properties of Lignin-Based Composite Carbon Nanofibers
- 4. Applications of Lignin-Based Carbon Nanofibers
- 5. Conclusions/Future Directions
- 10. Lignin-Reinforced Rubber Composites
- 1. An Introduction to Lignin
- 2. Lignin in Rubber Products
- 11. Lignin-Derived Carbon Fibers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Processing
- 3. Applications
- 4. Microstructured Carbon Fiber Mats
- 5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- 12. Lignin-Based Foaming Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lignin-Based PU Foams
- 3. Lignin-Phenolic Foams
- 4. Lignin in Starch Foams
- 5. Lignin as a Reinforcing Agent
- 6. Lignin-Based Foams: Challenges and Future Trends
- 13. Applications of Lignin Materials and Their Composites (Lignin Applications in Various Industrial Sectors, Future Trends of Lignin and Their Composites)
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Processing of Lignin Matrix Composites
- 3. Engineered Parts from Lignin Matrix Composites
- 4. Further Applications
- 5. Future Trends and Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 27th October 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355667
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323355650
About the Author
Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk completed his B.S. and M.S. in Chemistry at the University of Chittagong, Bangladesh. With a DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) scholarship, he joined at University of Kassel, Germany. He achieved his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at 2005. He worked at the Department of Forestry, Michigan State University, USA as a Visiting Research Associate from 2006 to 2009. Since 2010, he is working at the Centre for Biocomposites and Biomaterials Processing, University of Toronto, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada
Mohini Sain
Mohini Sain is Professor and Director of the Centre for Biocomposites and Biomaterials Processing at the University of Toronto, and the Dean of the Faculty of Forestry.Sain was the recipient of one of the 2001 Industry-University Synergy Awards and the Society of Plastics Engineers award for Significant Industrial Contribution in 2002.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada