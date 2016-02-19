Lighting Fittings Performance and Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080125947, 9781483186207

Lighting Fittings Performance and Design

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering

Authors: A. R. Bean R. H. Simons
Editors: D. J. Silverleaf
eBook ISBN: 9781483186207
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 330
Description

International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 1: Lighting Fittings Performance and Design details the advances in the design and prediction of the performance of lighting fittings. The title first covers luminous intensity and flux, and then proceeds to tackling illumination from line and area sources. Next, the selection deals with the direct flux, interreflections, and optical design. The text also deals with the application of the principles of optical design, along with the mechanical, thermal, and electrical design and testing. The seventh chapter discusses photometric measurements, while the eighth chapter covers the applied lighting calculations. The book will be of great use to designers, lighting engineers, and photometricians.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Luminous Intensity and Flux

2 Illumination from Line and Area Sources

3 Direct Flux and Intersections

4 Optical Design

5 Applications of the Principles of Optical Design

6 Mechanical, Thermal and Electrical Design and Testing

7 Photometric Measurements

8 Applied Lighting Calculations

Appendixes:

A. Nomogram for Finding Corresponding Values of the Angles of Incidence (i) and Refraction (r)

B. Nomogram for Finding the Deviation (i-r) When the Angle of Incidence Is Known

C. Prism Angle Calculation Chart for Refractive Index (μ-1490)

Index

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186207

About the Author

A. R. Bean

R. H. Simons

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer, UK

About the Editor

D. J. Silverleaf

