Lighting Fittings Performance and Design
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering
Description
International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 1: Lighting Fittings Performance and Design details the advances in the design and prediction of the performance of lighting fittings. The title first covers luminous intensity and flux, and then proceeds to tackling illumination from line and area sources. Next, the selection deals with the direct flux, interreflections, and optical design. The text also deals with the application of the principles of optical design, along with the mechanical, thermal, and electrical design and testing. The seventh chapter discusses photometric measurements, while the eighth chapter covers the applied lighting calculations. The book will be of great use to designers, lighting engineers, and photometricians.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Luminous Intensity and Flux
2 Illumination from Line and Area Sources
3 Direct Flux and Intersections
4 Optical Design
5 Applications of the Principles of Optical Design
6 Mechanical, Thermal and Electrical Design and Testing
7 Photometric Measurements
8 Applied Lighting Calculations
Appendixes:
A. Nomogram for Finding Corresponding Values of the Angles of Incidence (i) and Refraction (r)
B. Nomogram for Finding the Deviation (i-r) When the Angle of Incidence Is Known
C. Prism Angle Calculation Chart for Refractive Index (μ-1490)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186207
About the Author
A. R. Bean
R. H. Simons
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, UK