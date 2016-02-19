International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 1: Lighting Fittings Performance and Design details the advances in the design and prediction of the performance of lighting fittings. The title first covers luminous intensity and flux, and then proceeds to tackling illumination from line and area sources. Next, the selection deals with the direct flux, interreflections, and optical design. The text also deals with the application of the principles of optical design, along with the mechanical, thermal, and electrical design and testing. The seventh chapter discusses photometric measurements, while the eighth chapter covers the applied lighting calculations. The book will be of great use to designers, lighting engineers, and photometricians.