This book describes the principles and practices of reactor safety as applied to the design, regulation and operation of light water reactors, combining a historical approach with an up-to-date account of the safety, technology and operating experience of both pressurized water reactors and boiling water reactors. The introductory chapters set out the basic facts upon which the safety of light water reactors depend. The central section is devoted to the methods and results of safety analysis. The accidents at Three Mile Island and Chernobyl are reviewed and their implications for light water reactor safety are discussed. The concluding chapters examine selected safety issues and their resolution, and highlight results of reactor safety research. The book is amply illustrated, with numerous cross references and a comprehensive index.