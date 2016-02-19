Light Water Reactor Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080359151, 9781483286747

Light Water Reactor Safety

1st Edition

Authors: B. Pershagen M. Bowen
eBook ISBN: 9781483286747
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st August 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes the principles and practices of reactor safety as applied to the design, regulation and operation of light water reactors, combining a historical approach with an up-to-date account of the safety, technology and operating experience of both pressurized water reactors and boiling water reactors. The introductory chapters set out the basic facts upon which the safety of light water reactors depend. The central section is devoted to the methods and results of safety analysis. The accidents at Three Mile Island and Chernobyl are reviewed and their implications for light water reactor safety are discussed. The concluding chapters examine selected safety issues and their resolution, and highlight results of reactor safety research. The book is amply illustrated, with numerous cross references and a comprehensive index.

Readership

For nuclear scientists, energy and fusion technologists, and policy makers and safety officers in the nuclear industry.

Table of Contents

(partial) Historical Review: Developments in the USA. Developments in Sweden. Elements of Reactor Technology: Basic principles. Reactor fuel. Fission power. Heat transfer. Structural mechanics. Boiling Water Reactors: Reactor vessel and internals. Primary process systems. Reactor containment. Turbine-generator plant. Control and monitoring systems. Electrical systems. Main data for Swedish BWR. Pressurized Water Reactors: Reactor vessel and internals. Reactor coolant system. Reactor containment. Control systems. Main data for Swedish PWR. Nuclear Radiation: Basic concepts. Emission rates. Fission product behaviour. Fission product release. Activity removal facilities. Radiation protection. Safety Principles: Radiological criteria. Safety design. Safety administration. Safety Systems: Boiling water reactors. Pressurized water reactors. Safety functions. Deterministic Safety Analysis: Type of events. Criteria. Analytical methods. LOCA in BWR & PWR. Transients in BWR & PWR. External events. Probabilistic Safety Analysis: Scope of analysis. Reliability technology. Plant analyses. Fracture probabilities. External events. Severe Accident Analysis: Core meltdown. Thermohydraulic analysis. Internal source terms. Containment analysis. External source terms. Consequence Analysis: Methodology. Deterministic analysis. Probabilistic analysis. Risk assessment. Operating Experience: Plant activity. Activity release and occupational exposure. Safety-related events. Significant events. The Three Mile Island accident. Feedback of experience. The Chernobyl accident. Safety Improvement. Reactor Safety Research. Secure Reactors. Index.

200 lit. refs. approx., 178 illus.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286747

About the Author

B. Pershagen

Affiliations and Expertise

Studsvik AB, Nykoping, Sweden

M. Bowen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.