Light Water Reactor Safety
1st Edition
Description
This book describes the principles and practices of reactor safety as applied to the design, regulation and operation of light water reactors, combining a historical approach with an up-to-date account of the safety, technology and operating experience of both pressurized water reactors and boiling water reactors. The introductory chapters set out the basic facts upon which the safety of light water reactors depend. The central section is devoted to the methods and results of safety analysis. The accidents at Three Mile Island and Chernobyl are reviewed and their implications for light water reactor safety are discussed. The concluding chapters examine selected safety issues and their resolution, and highlight results of reactor safety research. The book is amply illustrated, with numerous cross references and a comprehensive index.
Readership
For nuclear scientists, energy and fusion technologists, and policy makers and safety officers in the nuclear industry.
Table of Contents
(partial) Historical Review: Developments in the USA. Developments in Sweden. Elements of Reactor Technology: Basic principles. Reactor fuel. Fission power. Heat transfer. Structural mechanics. Boiling Water Reactors: Reactor vessel and internals. Primary process systems. Reactor containment. Turbine-generator plant. Control and monitoring systems. Electrical systems. Main data for Swedish BWR. Pressurized Water Reactors: Reactor vessel and internals. Reactor coolant system. Reactor containment. Control systems. Main data for Swedish PWR. Nuclear Radiation: Basic concepts. Emission rates. Fission product behaviour. Fission product release. Activity removal facilities. Radiation protection. Safety Principles: Radiological criteria. Safety design. Safety administration. Safety Systems: Boiling water reactors. Pressurized water reactors. Safety functions. Deterministic Safety Analysis: Type of events. Criteria. Analytical methods. LOCA in BWR & PWR. Transients in BWR & PWR. External events. Probabilistic Safety Analysis: Scope of analysis. Reliability technology. Plant analyses. Fracture probabilities. External events. Severe Accident Analysis: Core meltdown. Thermohydraulic analysis. Internal source terms. Containment analysis. External source terms. Consequence Analysis: Methodology. Deterministic analysis. Probabilistic analysis. Risk assessment. Operating Experience: Plant activity. Activity release and occupational exposure. Safety-related events. Significant events. The Three Mile Island accident. Feedback of experience. The Chernobyl accident. Safety Improvement. Reactor Safety Research. Secure Reactors. Index.
200 lit. refs. approx., 178 illus.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st August 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286747
About the Author
B. Pershagen
Affiliations and Expertise
Studsvik AB, Nykoping, Sweden