Light Scattering in Planetary Atmospheres
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
Light Scattering in Planetary Atmospheres details the theory of radiative transfer for anisotropic scattering. The title emphasizes more on the theoretical aspects, and such focuses more on the fundamental concepts and basic principles rather than the practical application. The text first presents the basic equations, and then proceeds to tackling specific concepts in the subsequent chapters. Chapter 2 discusses the semi-infinite atmospheres, while Chapter 3 tackles atmospheres of finite optical thickness. Next, the selection talks about atmospheres overlying a reflecting surface. The next two chapters in the title discuss the general theory. The seventh chapter details the linear integral equation, while the eighth chapter covers the approximate formulas. The text also deals with the determination of the physical characteristics of planetary atmospheres, along with the theory of radiative transfer in spherical atmospheres. The book will be of great use to scientists involved in the study of celestial bodies, such as astronomers and astrophysicists.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Foreword
Translator's Preface
List of Symbols
Chapter 1. Basic Equations
1.1. The Scattering of Light by an Elementary Volume
1.2. The Equation of Radiative Transfer
1.3. The Basic Problem
1.4. Integral Equations for the Source Function
1.5 The Diffuse Radiation Field
1.6. The Case of Pure Scattering
1.7. Methods for Solving the Problem
References
Chapter 2. Semi-infinite Atmospheres
2.1. The Radiation Field in Deep Layers (Relative Intensity of Radiation)
2.2. Diffuse Reflection of Light
2.3. Diffuse Transmission of Light
2.4. The Radiation Field in Deep Layers (Absolute Intensity)
2.5. The Atmospheric Albedo for Small True Absorption
2.6. Other Quantities in the Case of Small True Absorption
References
Chapter 5. Atmospheres of Finite Optical Thickness
3.1. Diffuse Reflection and Transmission of Light
3.2. Dependence of the Reflection and Transmission Coefficients on Optical Thickness
3.3. Atmospheres of Large Optical Thickness
3.4. Asymptotic Formulas for the Auxiliary Functions
3.5. Inhomogeneous Atmospheres
References
Chapter 4. Atmospheres Overlying a Reflecting Surface
4.1. Basic Equations
4.2. The Case of Isotropic Reflection
4.3. The Albedo of the Atmosphere and Illumination of the Surface
4.4. The Spherical Albedo of a Planet
4.5. Specular Reflection of Light
References
Chapter 5. General Theory
5.1. Transformation of the Basic Integral Equation
5.2. The Auxiliary Equation
5.3. The Function Hm(η)
5.4. The Fundamental Function фm(τ)
5.5. Particular Cases
References
Chapter 6. General Theory (continued)
6.1. Expression of the Source Function in Terms of Auxiliary Functions
6.2. The Fundamental Function фm(τ, τ0)
6.3. The Xm(ζ, τ0 ) and Ym(ζ, τ0) Functions
6.4. Particular Cases
6.5. Equations Containing Derivatives with Respect to r 0
6.6 Atmospheres of Large Optical Thickness
References
Chapter 7. Linear Integral Equations for the Reflection and Transmission Coefficients
7.1. Semi-infinite Atmosphere
7.2. The Radiation Intensity Averaged over Azimuth
7.3. Expressions in Terms of the Functions Hm(η)
7.4. The Case of a Three-term Phase Function
7.5. Numerical Results
7.6. Atmospheres of Finite Optical Thickness
7.7. Expressions in Terms of the Functions Xm(η) and Ym(η)
7.8. The Case of a Two-term Phase Function
References
Chapter 8. Approximate Formulas
8 1. The Use of Integral Relations
8.2. Some Inequalities
8.3. Similarity Relations
8.4. Directional Averaging of the Radiation Intensity
8.5. The Case of Pure Scattering
8.6. The Effect of the Reflection of Light by a Surface
8.7. The Radiation Field for Highly Anisotropic Scattering
References
Chapter 9. The Radiation Emerging from a Planet
9.1. The Distribution of Brightness Across a Planetary Disc
9.2. Dependence of the Planetary Brightness on Phase Angle
9.3. Planetary Spectra for Different Points on the Disc
9.4. Planetary Spectra for Different Phase Angles
9.5. Polarization of Light from a Planet
References
Chapter 10. Optical Properties of Planetary Atmospheres
10.1. Interpretation of the Photometric Observations of Venus
10.2. Interpretation of the Polarimetric Observations of Venus
10.3. The Atmosphere of the Earth
10.4. The Atmosphere of Mars
10.5. Atmospheres of the Giant Planets
References
Addendum
Chapter 11. Spherical Atmospheres
11.1. The Integral Equation for the Source Function in the Case of Isotropic Scattering
11.2. The Basic Equations for Anisotropic Scattering
11.3. Solution of the Equations in Particular Cases
11.4. The Case of an Absorption Coefficient Exponentially Decreasing with Altitude
11.5. Spacecraft Observations of Planets
References
Concluding Remarks
Appendix
Light Scattering in an Inhomogeneous Atmosphere
Spectrum of a Planet with a Two-layer Atmosphere
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187280