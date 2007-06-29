Light Scattering by Particles in Water: Theoretical and Experimental Foundations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123887511, 9780080548678

Light Scattering by Particles in Water: Theoretical and Experimental Foundations

1st Edition

Authors: Miroslaw Jonasz Georges Fournier
eBook ISBN: 9780080548678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123887511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th June 2007
Page Count: 714
Description

Light scattering-based methods are used to characterize small particles suspended in water in a wide range of disciplines ranging from oceanography, through medicine, to industry. The scope and accuracy of these methods steadily increases with the progress in light scattering research. This book focuses on the theoretical and experimental foundations of the study and modeling of light scattering by particles in water and critically evaluates the key constraints of light scattering models. It begins with a brief review of the relevant theoretical fundamentals of the interaction of light with condensed matter, followed by an extended discussion of the basic optical properties of pure water and seawater and the physical principles that explain them. The book continues with a discussion of key optical features of the pure water/seawater and the most common components of natural waters. In order to clarify and put in focus some of the basic physical principles and most important features of the experimental data on light scattering by particles in water, the authors employ simple models. The book concludes with extensive critical reviews of the experimental constraints of light scattering models: results of measurements of light scattering and of the key properties of the particles: size
distribution, refractive index (composition), structure, and shape. These reviews guide the reader through literature scattered among more than 210 scientific journals and periodicals which represent a wide range of disciplines. A special emphasis is put on the methods of measuring both light scattering and the relevant properties of the particles, because principles of these methods may affect interpretation and applicability of the results. The book includes extensive guides to literature on light scattering data and instrumentation design, as well as on the data for size distributions, refractive indices, and shapes typical of particles in natural waters. It also features a comprehensive index, numerous cross-references, and a reference list with over 1370 entries.

An errata sheet for this work can be found at: http://www.tpdsci.com/Ref/Jonasz_M_2007_LightScatE.php

Key Features

Extensive reference section provides handy compilations of knowledge on the designs of light scattering meters, sources of experimental data, and more Worked exercises and examples throughout

Readership

Oceanographers and marine biologists will be the primary audiences. Diverse applications in remote sensing, atmospheric sciences, physics, and chemistry.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Basic principles of interaction of light with matter
  3. Optical properties of pure water, pure sea water, and natural waters
  4. General features of light scattering by particles in water: theory
  5. Light scattering by particles in water: measurements and approximations
  6. The particle size distribution: measurements and approximations
  7. Compositions, shapes, and structures of particles in water

About the Author

Miroslaw Jonasz

Affiliations and Expertise

MJC Optical Technology, Beaconsfield, Quebec, Canada

Georges Fournier

Affiliations and Expertise

DRDC, Valcartier, Quebec, Canada

