Light and Plant Development presents the Proceedings of the 22nd University of Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science. It discusses the spectral sensitivity of inhibition of flowering by light. It addresses the action spectrum for leaf enlargement and stem growth inhibition. Some of the topics covered in the book are the nature of the blue light photoreceptor in higher plants and fungi; re-examination of photochemical properties and absorption characteristics of phytochrome using high-molecular-weight preparations; and intermediates in the photoconversion of phytochrome. The high irradiance reaction is fully covered. The physiological evidence and localised responses, intracellular localisation and action of phytochrome are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the immunological visualisation of phytochrome. The fractionation procedures and terminology are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the photocontrol of enzyme levels. Another section focuses on the ribosomal RNA synthesis in developing leaves. The book can provide useful information to botanists, chemists, students, and researchers.

1 H.A. Borthwick and S.B. Hendricks - Pioneers of Photomorphogenesis

1 The Perception of Light

2 The Nature of the Blue Light Photoreceptor in Higher Plants and Fungi

3 Re-Examination of Photochemical Properties and Absorption Characteristics of Phytochrome Using High-Molecular-Weight Preparations

4 Intermediates in the Photoconversion of Phytochrome

5 The 'High Irradiance Reaction

II The Site of Phytochrome Action

6 Physiological Evidence and Some Thoughts On Localized Responses, Intracellular Localization and Action of Phytochrome

7 Immunological Visualization of Phytochrome

8 Evidence For Phytochrome Binding To Plasma Membrane and Endoplasmic Reticulum

9 Particle-Bound Phytochrome: Interaction of the Pigment With Ribonucleoprotein Material From Cucurbita Pepo L.

10 Etioplast Phytochrome and Its in Vitro Control of Gibberellin Efflux

11 Phytochrome in Mitochondrial and Microsomal Fractions Isolated From Etiolated Pea Shoots

III Cellular Aspects of Phytochrome Action

12 Light, Clocks and Ion Flux: An Analysis of Leaf Movements (Review Paper)

13 Photocontrol of Enzyme Levels

14 Photocontrol of Microbody and Mitochondrion Development: The Involvement of Phytochrome

15 The Photocontrol of Chloroplast Development- Ultrastructural Aspects And Photosynthetic Activity

16 The Effect of Light On Rna Metabolism In Developing Leaves

IV Physiological Aspects of Phytochrome Action

17 Phytochrome Action As A Threshold Phenomenon (Review Paper)

18 Rapid Effects of Red Light On Hormone Levels

19 Phytochrome-Mediated Inter-Organ Dependence and Rapid Transmission of the Light Stimulus

20 Inter-Organ Effects in the Photocontrol of Growth

21 Phytochrome-Controlled Acetylcholine Synthesis at the Endoplasmic Reticulum

V Photoperiodism, Endogenous Rliythms and Phytochrome

22 Phytochrome and Photoperiodism (Review Paper)

23 Photoperiodism in Liverworts

24 Light/Timer Interactions and Carbon Dioxide Output Patterns: Towards A Real-Time Analysis of Photoperiodism

25 Phytochrome and Phase Setting of Endogenous Rhythms

26 The Nature of Photoperiodic Time Measurement: Energy Transduction and Phytochrome Action in Seedlings of Chenopodium Rubrum

VI Ecological Aspects of Photomorphogenesis

27 Spectral Distribution of Light in Leaves And Foliage (Review Paper)

28 Practical Applications of Action Spectra

29 Spectral Energy Distribution in the Natural Environment and Its Implications For Phytochrome Function

30 Phytochrome Control of Seed Germination in Relation to the Light Environment

31 The Mechanism of Action and The Function of Phytochrome

List of Participants

Index

