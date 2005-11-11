Light Alloys
4th Edition
From Traditional Alloys to Nanocrystals
Description
The definitive overview of the science and metallurgy of aluminum, magnesium, titanium and beryllium alloys, this is the only book available covering the background materials science, properties, manufacturing processes and applications of these key engineering metals in a single accessible volume. Use of these metals is now more widespread than ever, and they are routinely found in motor vehicles and aircraft. New material includes materials characteristics and applications; heat treatment properties; fabrication; microstructure/property relationships; new applications and processes.
Key Features
- The definitive single volume overview
- New material on processing, characteristics and applications of these essential metals
- Covers the latest applications and processes in the auto and aero industries
Readership
Reference text for senior undergraduates and postgraduates in materials sciences and physical metallurgy.
The secondary market comprises materials engineers, metallurgists and engineers in industry, in particular in the automotive, aero and industrial components sectors.
Table of Contents
The light metals
Physical metallurgy of aluminum alloys
Wrought aluminum alloys
Cast aluminum alloys
Magnesium alloys
Titanium alloys
New materials and processing methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 11th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496108
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750663717
About the Author
Ian Polmear
Ian Polmear is a graduate in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Melbourne. After some brief experience in local industry, he joined the former Aeronauitcal Reseach Laboratories in Melbourne where he later became a Principal Research Scientist and Leader of the Aircraft Materials Group. Shortly after Monash University was established in 1961, he was appointed Professor of Materials Science and was Foundation Chairman of the Department of Materials Engineering. Before retiring in 1992, he served four years as Deputy Vice-Chancellor. His research interests have focused on precipitation phenomena in aluminium alloys, trace element effects, relationships between microstructure and mechanical properties, and the development of high strength aluminium alloys for aircraft. He has had visiting appointments in England, Switzerland and Japan and was the author of the first four editions of Light Alloys which were published between 1981 and 2006. Emeritus Professor Polmear is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and an Honorary Fellow of the British Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and Honorary Fellow of the British Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.
Reviews
"Like no other single volume, Light Alloys should satisfy students and professionals in learning the fundamentals of aluminum, magnesium, and titanium alloys from various perspectives." --Light Metal Age, February-March 2006
Review of the previous edition:
"The text (of the 3rd Edition) is written in simple and clear style making it easily readable... I recommend it to aspiring and practicing engineers and scientists alike." --Materials Forum