Light Alloys - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750663717, 9780080496108

Light Alloys

4th Edition

From Traditional Alloys to Nanocrystals

Authors: Ian Polmear
eBook ISBN: 9780080496108
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750663717
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th November 2005
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.00
79.05
10900.00
9265.00
137.27
116.68
134.00
113.90
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
96.95
82.41
118.00
100.30
78.00
66.30
128.00
108.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The definitive overview of the science and metallurgy of aluminum, magnesium, titanium and beryllium alloys, this is the only book available covering the background materials science, properties, manufacturing processes and applications of these key engineering metals in a single accessible volume. Use of these metals is now more widespread than ever, and they are routinely found in motor vehicles and aircraft. New material includes materials characteristics and applications; heat treatment properties; fabrication; microstructure/property relationships; new applications and processes.

Key Features

  • The definitive single volume overview
  • New material on processing, characteristics and applications of these essential metals
  • Covers the latest applications and processes in the auto and aero industries

Readership

Reference text for senior undergraduates and postgraduates in materials sciences and physical metallurgy.

The secondary market comprises materials engineers, metallurgists and engineers in industry, in particular in the automotive, aero and industrial components sectors.

Table of Contents

The light metals
Physical metallurgy of aluminum alloys
Wrought aluminum alloys
Cast aluminum alloys
Magnesium alloys
Titanium alloys
New materials and processing methods

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080496108
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750663717

About the Author

Ian Polmear

Ian Polmear is a graduate in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Melbourne. After some brief experience in local industry, he joined the former Aeronauitcal Reseach Laboratories in Melbourne where he later became a Principal Research Scientist and Leader of the Aircraft Materials Group. Shortly after Monash University was established in 1961, he was appointed Professor of Materials Science and was Foundation Chairman of the Department of Materials Engineering. Before retiring in 1992, he served four years as Deputy Vice-Chancellor. His research interests have focused on precipitation phenomena in aluminium alloys, trace element effects, relationships between microstructure and mechanical properties, and the development of high strength aluminium alloys for aircraft. He has had visiting appointments in England, Switzerland and Japan and was the author of the first four editions of Light Alloys which were published between 1981 and 2006. Emeritus Professor Polmear is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and an Honorary Fellow of the British Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and Honorary Fellow of the British Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Reviews

"Like no other single volume, Light Alloys should satisfy students and professionals in learning the fundamentals of aluminum, magnesium, and titanium alloys from various perspectives." --Light Metal Age, February-March 2006

Review of the previous edition:
"The text (of the 3rd Edition) is written in simple and clear style making it easily readable... I recommend it to aspiring and practicing engineers and scientists alike." --Materials Forum

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.