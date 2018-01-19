Lifestyle in Heart Health and Disease

Overview and Mechanisms

1. Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity and Lifestyle Changes

2. Public Knowledge of Cardiovascular Risk Numbers: Contextual Factors Affecting Knowledge and Health Behavior, and the Impact of Public Health Campaigns

3. Extension of Peer Support from Diabetes Management to Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Management in Primary Care and Community Settings in Anhui Province, China

4. Heart health and children

5. Lifestyle factors and the impact on lifetime incidence and mortality of coronary heart disease

Exercise and physical activity

6. Expanding the clinical classification of heart failure: Inclusion of cardiac function during exercise

7. Exercise-based cardiovascular therapeutics: from cellular to molecular mechanisms

8. Exercise, fitness, and cancer outcomes

9. Exercise Prescription for Hypertension: New Advances for Optimizing Blood Pressure Benefits

10. Exercise and Cardiovascular Disease-Emphasis on Efficacy, Dosing, and Adverse Effects and Toxicity

11. The Effect of Exercise Training in Systolic and Diastolic Function

12. Lifestyle and Heart diseases in Choice Experiments

13. Lost in Translation: What does the physical activity and health evidence actually tell us?

14. Community-Based Maintenance Cardiac Rehabilitation

15. Determinants of exercise ventilatory inefficiency in heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction: Application of classical and emerging integrative physiology concepts

Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs of Abuse

16. Relationships of alcohol consumption with risks for type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease in men and women

17. Lifestyle Features and Heart Disease

18. Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Among People Living with HIV: A Tailored Smoking Cessation Program Treating Depression

19. Factors associated with tobacco use among patients with multiple chronic conditions. Multidisciplinary visions about the lifestyle on health and cardiovascular disease

Social, population and family Effects on the Heart and Arteries

20. Lifestyle Interventions in Patients with Serious Mental Illness

21. Chocolate and its Component's Effect on Heart Disease

22. Prediabetes: An Emerging Risk Factor for Coronary Artery Disease

23. Mindfulness-based therapy and heart health

24. Lifestyle Impact and Genotype-Phenotype Correlations in Brugada Syndrome

25. Social Relationships and Cardiovascular Health: Underlying Mechanisms, Life Course Processes, and Future Directions

26. Trace Elements and Acute Coronary Artery Disease

27. Decompressive Hemicraniectomy for Severe Stroke: an updated review of the literature