Lifestyle in Heart Health and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Lifestyle and Heart Health and Disease provides a comprehensive evaluation of lifestyle factors that modify heart function and structure. It includes coverage of a wide range of lifestyle factors, including physical activity, alcohol, tobacco, drugs of abuse, nutrition and psychosocial factors. The book clearly presents the scientific evaluation of published research relating to general responses by scientists, physicians and patients, along with new research on the role of lifestyle in the prevention, amelioration and causation of cardiac remodeling and disease.
Key Features
- Explains the pathogenic mechanisms of cardiovascular diseases and the targets of therapy
- Presents methods contained within the book that can be applied to the diagnosis of heart disease
- Contains a concise summary with recommendations for actions and conclusions
- Provides a one-stop-shopping synopsis of key ideas associated with many aspects of lifestyle
Readership
Cardiology researchers and cardiologists, graduate and advanced undergraduate students of cardiology and public health, nutritionists
Table of Contents
Overview and Mechanisms
1. Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity and Lifestyle Changes
2. Public Knowledge of Cardiovascular Risk Numbers: Contextual Factors Affecting Knowledge and Health Behavior, and the Impact of Public Health Campaigns
3. Extension of Peer Support from Diabetes Management to Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Management in Primary Care and Community Settings in Anhui Province, China
4. Heart health and children
5. Lifestyle factors and the impact on lifetime incidence and mortality of coronary heart disease
Exercise and physical activity
6. Expanding the clinical classification of heart failure: Inclusion of cardiac function during exercise
7. Exercise-based cardiovascular therapeutics: from cellular to molecular mechanisms
8. Exercise, fitness, and cancer outcomes
9. Exercise Prescription for Hypertension: New Advances for Optimizing Blood Pressure Benefits
10. Exercise and Cardiovascular Disease-Emphasis on Efficacy, Dosing, and Adverse Effects and Toxicity
11. The Effect of Exercise Training in Systolic and Diastolic Function
12. Lifestyle and Heart diseases in Choice Experiments
13. Lost in Translation: What does the physical activity and health evidence actually tell us?
14. Community-Based Maintenance Cardiac Rehabilitation
15. Determinants of exercise ventilatory inefficiency in heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction: Application of classical and emerging integrative physiology concepts
Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs of Abuse
16. Relationships of alcohol consumption with risks for type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease in men and women
17. Lifestyle Features and Heart Disease
18. Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Among People Living with HIV: A Tailored Smoking Cessation Program Treating Depression
19. Factors associated with tobacco use among patients with multiple chronic conditions. Multidisciplinary visions about the lifestyle on health and cardiovascular disease
Social, population and family Effects on the Heart and Arteries
20. Lifestyle Interventions in Patients with Serious Mental Illness
21. Chocolate and its Component's Effect on Heart Disease
22. Prediabetes: An Emerging Risk Factor for Coronary Artery Disease
23. Mindfulness-based therapy and heart health
24. Lifestyle Impact and Genotype-Phenotype Correlations in Brugada Syndrome
25. Social Relationships and Cardiovascular Health: Underlying Mechanisms, Life Course Processes, and Future Directions
26. Trace Elements and Acute Coronary Artery Disease
27. Decompressive Hemicraniectomy for Severe Stroke: an updated review of the literature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112809
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112793
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Sherma Zibadi
Dr. Sherma Zibadi received her Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Arizona. Her medical degree and training were done at the Mashhad University of Medical Sciences. She then completed her post-doctoral research fellowship awarded by the American Heart Association where her research involved cardiology and complementary medicine studies. Her research has involved maladaptive cardiac remodeling process, which helps to identify new targets for treatment of heart failure. Dr. Zibadi’s research interest also extends into foods as medicines, exploring the preventive and therapeutic effects of dietary supplements on heart failure and its major risk factors in both basic animal and clinical studies, translating lab research findings into clinical practice. Dr. Zibadi is an author of more than 35 research papers in peer reviewed journals. She has been an editor on 8 scientific books like this one being proposed. She has edited on a variety of clinical topics: breast milk, bottle feeding, wheat and rice in health, polyphenols and health, omega 3 fatty acids, dietary supplements in immune modulation, and dietary fat and health. She and Dr. Watson have collaborated extensively on both laboratory research and editing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate of Public Health, Department of Pathology, University of South Florida Medical School, Tampa, USA