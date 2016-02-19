Lifestyle and Social Structure
1st Edition
Concepts, Definitions, Analyses
Lifestyle and Social Structure: Concepts, Definitions, Analyses is devoted the relationship between lifestyle and social structure. The book begins by constructing a meaningful concept of lifestyle in order to understand and model this relationship. The general formulation of the concept hinges on the descriptive word style, defined as ""any distinctive, and therefore recognizable way in which an act is performed or an artifact made or ought to be performed and made.""
After developing the implications of the definition, lifestyle is defined, by analogy, as ""any distinctive, and therefore recognizable mode of living."" The notion of social structure is then introduced, arguing that structural differentiation engenders lifestyle differentiation. The remainder of the work is concerned primarily with the modeling of this relationship using data from the 1972-1973 Survey of Consumer Expenditures, and with the concept of stylistic unity. Key topics discussed include the relationship between the theory of lifestyle differentiation and modern economic utility theory; psychographic notions of lifestyle; and the relationships between lifestyle and other key sociological concepts (stratification, alienation).
The concept of lifestyle should be of interest to a broad range of applied and theoretical researchers.
1 Introduction
2 Lifestyle and Sociological Thought
Early Theoretical Approaches
The Symbolic Approach
Some Empirical Inquiries
Defining Lifestyle
3 From Style to Lifestyle: an Analogy to Art History
Style in Ordinary Language
Esthetic Style
Idiosyncratic Style
Descriptive Style
Lifestyle
4 Lifestyle, Consumption, and the American Experience: A Historical Sketch
The Historical Argument
Consumption and Expressiveness
Work and Expressiveness
Leisure and Consumption
Summary
5 Toward a Sociological Theory of Lifestyle Differentiation
Where Does Lifestyle Come from?
Social Structure and Referent Generators
Lifestyle and Alternative Lifestyles
Economic Work on Consumption
The Relationship between Economic Theories of Consumption and the Sociological Theory of Lifestyle Differentiation
6 Implementing the Theory: Data and Methods
Indexing the Causal Factors
Consumption
Engel Curve Analyses
The Data
Estimation
7 Social Structure and Lifestyle: A Preliminary Analysis
Some Preliminary Results
Adding Variables to the Basic Model
Data Analysis
Interpreting the Results
Effects of the Socioeconomic Variables
Summary
8 Social Structure and Stylistic Unity
Lifestyle or Stylistic Unity?
Exploratory Factor Analysis
A Confirmatory Analysis
The Socioeconomic Effects
Descriptive Form, Spatio-Temporal Invariance, and Social Structure: A Speculative and Nontechnical Exegesis
9 Lifestyle, Stratification, and Alienation: Conclusions and Speculations
Appendix A Creation of the Education Codes
Appendix B Creation of the SEI Scores
Appendix C Creation of the Dependent Variable
