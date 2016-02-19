Lifelong Education
Lifelong Education: A Psychological Analysis presents an analysis of some of the major theoretical assumptions of lifelong education within the context of its psychological basis. Some of the main features of school curriculum are also examined from the point of view of lifelong education.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of modern education and its role in addressing the challenge of change, as well as lifelong education's psychological assumptions the implications of psychology for a lifelong education-oriented system. The discussion then turns to the arguments that have been put forward to support the concept of lifelong education; how psychological knowledge can, and indeed should, be applied to the analysis of lifelong education in order to test whether the principle has any legitimacy; and psychological functioning throughout life. The role of intelligence and cognitive functioning in lifelong education are also considered, along with the concept of socio-affective development and how schooling might be modified in order to enable it to serve the goals of lifelong education. The book concludes with a critical evaluation of lifelong education, with emphasis on the psychological issues.
This monograph is intended for educational psychologists, scholars, instructors, and students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1: Modern Education and the Challenge of Change
Education for Coping with Change
Educational Needs of Adults
Education and Early Childhood
Genuine Educational Equality
Lifelong Education
The Role of Psychology
Structure of the Present Text
Chapter 2: Basic Concepts in Lifelong Education
What is Lifelong Education?
Difference from Adult Education
Traditional Role of School
Lifelong Education
Why Lifelong Education?
Equity
Economic Considerations
Social Factors the Changing Role of the Family
Social Factors Changing Social Roles
Technological Change
Vocational Factors
Needs of Adults
Needs of Young Children
A Changed Conceptualization of Education
The Role of School
Primacy of Schooling
The Contrary View — Vertical and Horizontal Integration
Chapter 3: Lifelong Education and Psychology
Education, Schooling, and Learning
Education and Learning
Schooling and Learning
Education and Schooling
The Concept of Learning
Lifelong Education and Lifelong Learning
Psychological Basis of Education
Assumptions and Beliefs Underlying Schooling
Psychological Factors in the Classroom
Psychological Factors in Educational Goals
Educational Goals in Recent Times
Evaluating Lifelong Education
Education and Ideology
Problems of Evaluating Curricula
Lifelong Education and Psychological Knowledge
Key Concepts
Structure of the Analysis
Chapter 4: The Persistence of Learning throughout Life
Psychological Assumptions of Current Educational Organization
Intelligence and Age
The Growth of Intellectual Abilities
Task-Specificity and the Growth of Abilities
Causes of Task-Specific Deterioration with Age
Role of Motivation and Attitude
Role of Speed
Effects of Education
Longitudinal Studies of Age and Intellectual Functioning
Shifting Baseline Hypothesis
Possible Reasons Why a Base-Line Shift may Occur
Reasons for Intergenerational Changes
Learning Outside Conventional School Ages
Learning Prior to School Age
Learning Beyond Conventional School Age
Factors Inhibiting Continued Learning in Adults
Implications for the Concept of Lifelong Education
Chapter 5: the Vertical Integration of Intellectual Functioning
Cognitive Functioning and Age
Styles of Intellectual Functioning
Differentiation of Abilities
"Fluid" Versus "Crystallized" Intelligence
Style of Cognitive Functioning
Cognitive Styles
Cognitive Styles and the Teacher
The Course of Cognitive Growth
Piaget and the Development of Intel1Igence
Vygotsky's Emphasis On the Role of Language
Bruner and the Building of One's Own "Reality"
Implications for Lifelong Education
Vertical Integration of Development
Implications for Classroom Organization
Chapter 6: Integration of Social, Motivational and Affective Development
Concepts in Socio-Affective Development
The Socio-Affective Domain
Horizontal Integration of Socio Affective Functioning
Vertical Integration
The Curve of Life
Erikson's Stage Theory
Havighurst and "Developmental Tasks"
Adulthood as a Stage of Life
Development During the Different Stages of Life
Social Roles
Aspirations, Goals and Rewards
Motivation
Interaction in Socio-Affective Development
Factors Influencing Socio-Affective Development
Nature Versus Nurture
Effects of Environmental Factors
the Economic Environment and Psychological Growth
Lifelong Education and the Work Environment
The Social Environment
Lifelong Education and the Cultural Environment
The Family
Lifelong Education and the Family
Schooling and Socio-Affective Development
School as a Socializing Agency
Loss of Confidence in the School
Schooling and Socio-Affective Functioning
Socio-Affective Development and Lifelong Education
Chapter 7: Implications of Lifelong Education for Curriculum
The Lifelong Learner
Can School Develop Lifelong Learners?
Environment and Psychological Development
Plasticity, Critical Periods and Interaction
Modes of Teacher Influence
Importance of Non-Cognitive and Non-School Factors
Implications of Lifelong Education for "Curriculum"
Curriculum for the Very Young
Curriculum for People Beyond
Conventional School Age
Curriculum for Work
Curriculum for Life Itself
School Curriculum in a Lifelong Education Setting
Survival of Schooling
Curriculum and Personal Development
Cognitive Development and Lifelong Education
Role of Teachers in Lifelong Education
the Teacher as Co-Learner
the Teacher as Guide and Facilitator
Guidance and Technology and the Teacher's Role
Broadened Conceptualization of the Teacher
Classroom Implications of Lifelong Education
Educational Ideals Versus Classroom Practice
A Three-Dimensional Analysis of Curriculum
Chapter 8: Criticisms and Future Prospects
Lack of Novelty
Old Wine in New Bottles
The Unifying Role of Recent Theory
Lack of a Rigorous Basis
Unnecessary Sentimentality Failure to Define Key Concepts
Failure to Provide Empirical Evidence
Failure to Deal with the Issues
Failure to Come To Grips with the Real Problem
Failure to Deal Adequately with Economic Issues
Lifelong Education and "The Establishment"
Lifelong Students and Perpetual Dependency
Vested Interests
Utopianism
Lifelong Education as a Radical Concept
Idealized Model of Man
Role of Work
Faith in the Power of School
Future Needs and Prospects
Responding Constructively to Criticism
Necessary Further Research
The Prospects for Lifelong Education
