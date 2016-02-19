Lifelong Education for Adults
1st Edition
An International Handbook
Description
Lifelong Education for Adults: An International Handbook is the first work intended to offer international, encyclopedic coverage of research and studies in the whole field of adult education. With 127 articles written by international specialists, this work will be an invaluable reference source for all those who are engaged in educational activities for adults, either as full-time planners/administrators of educational programmes, or part-time adult educators. There are, for example, articles on education for work and for living, on population education, peace and environmental education, and on learning for personal development and role fulfilment. Conceptual frameworks, practical issues relating to instructional methods, counselling, curriculum and evaluation, and developments in distance learning, group learning, and adult learning are some of the topics discussed. Systems of adult education worldwide, as well as adult education processes and practices, are covered region by region. The problems and initiatives of the developing countries are given attention alongside those of advanced countries. The collection of articles assembled in this Handbook is unique in the range and depth of treatment given to the field of adult education. This volume will thus be of great interest to all engaged in educational activities for adults, in adult schools, community centres, institutions of higher education, as well as educationalists, planners, and decision-makers throughout the world who are involved in adult education at all levels.
Readership
Of interest to all who are engaged in educational activities for adults, including teachers, students, educationalists, administrators, and workers in adult education settings.
Table of Contents
The Handbook comprises 127 articles, written by international specialists, which provide international coverage of research and studies in adult education thoughout the world. Articles include: Theory and Principles, Purposes of Adult Education, Adult Literacy, Adult Education for Change, Participation and Recruitment, Teaching and Learning, Providers of Adult Education, Target Groups, Older and Disabled Adults, Systems of Adult Education, Regional and International Organization, Legislation and Finance, and Research in Adult Education. .
Details
- No. of pages:
- 629
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 14th June 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297187
About the Editor
C.J. Titmus
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Reviews
@qu:...a very significant reference work... truly international...is extensive and contains the contributions of a wide range of educators and experts... The important contribution by Colin Titmus, as Editor, is the reason why there is coherence and an overall structure...very well structured, clearly set out, written by specialists in their fields... For the professional practitioner who wants an authoritative, concise and reliable volume about the field in which he or she works, then the Titmus Handbook is what is required. @source:Australian Journal of Adult and Community Education @qu:Pergamon Press is to be congratulated for providing a valuable reference work on adult education in a useful one-volume format...not only a most valuable work of reference, but also a source of knowledge and ideas which undoubtedly will stimulate planners, administrators and practitioners in the field of adult education. @source:Convergence @qu:Every profession, indeed every skilled trade, ought to have 'a book,' preferably 'the book' somewhere in its development. Some have needed to be chained to reading stands; some run to shelves of volumes; all perform the function of both symbolizing and realizing access to the critical dimensions of the activity: its language(s); its basic concepts and ideas; its locations, formal and informal; its outstanding members; its points of access and career possibilities; and, a vision of its future. Lifelong Education for Adults, notwithstanding its curious title, promises to perform a good many of those functions for adult education throughout the world. @source:Canadian Journal of University Continuing Education