Lifelong Education and Evaluation Practice, Volume 4
1st Edition
A study on the Development of a Framework for Designing Evaluation Systems at the School Stage in the Perspective of Lifelong Education
Table of Contents
Evaluation and the principles of lifelong education
Conceptualizing evaluation for lifelong education
Defining and assessing specified educational goals in formative and summative evaluation
Open educational goals, educability, and self-direction
Future lines of development for evaluation under lifelong education
This report develops a comprehensive conceptual analysis of educational evaluation and then applies the analysis to identify particular kinds of evaluation that would be especially important under lifelong education. The treatment of evaluation is general enough to incorporate evaluation practice operating under virtually any educational philosophy. While the study does focus primarily on the learner and the school, the conceptual distinctions and practical conclusions are applicable to nonformal and informal educational settings
