Life-span Developmental Psychology
1st Edition
Historical and Generational Effects
Description
Life-Span Developmental Psychology: Historical and Generational Effects provides theoretical and methodological frameworks and examples in history-graded influences on life-span development.
The book is a compilation of select research papers by sociologists and psychologists in the study of the biological and environmental determinants of development. The topics discussed in the text include the historical and cohort effects; the aims, methods, and problems of research on historical constancy and change; the relationships between history-graded events and normative age-graded (ontogenetic) events; and the investigation of the developing individual in a changing world. Empirical samples of history-graded influence studies of various age cohorts from the United States and other countries are presented as well.
Psychologists and sociologists will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Historical Time and Cohort Effects
Introduction
Historical Time and Cohort Effects in Psychological Data
The Concepts of Cohort and Period Revisited
How Do We Measure Historical Time?
Implications for the Estimation of Age, Cohort, and Period Effects
Summary and Conclusions
References
2. Dimensions of Historical Constancy and Change
Introduction
Dimensions of Life Events
The New Madrid Earthquake
Methods of Study
Examples
Conclusions
References
3. The Individual as Consumer and Producer of Historical Change
Introduction
A Framework for Discussion
The Observer Outside the Observed System
The Observer Is Part of the System
The Observed Individual's Reflections on History
Evaluating Our Discipline against the System of Relationships
Conclusion
References
4. Simulation of Cultural Change by Cross-Cultural Research: Some Metamethodological Considerations
Introduction
Cross-Cultural Simulation of Sociocultural Change within Life-Span Developmental Psychology
Conclusion
References
5. Culture, Language, and Mature Rationality
Introduction
The Relativization of Cognitive Maturity
Philosophy and the Crisis of the Personal
The Reintegration of Individuality in Maturity
Conclusions
References
6. Social Change, World Views, and Cohort Succession: The United States in the 1980s
Introduction
Generational Discontinuities in Tunisia
The Transformations of Industrialism
A New Sense of Limits
Distrust of Institutional Leadership
Skepticism about Technology
Generational Shifts in World Views
The Rise of Environmentalism
References
7. Love, War, and the Life Cycle of the Family
Introduction
The Central Europeans
The Turks
The Persians
The North Africans
The Moslem Arabs
The Lessons of History
References
8. Hardship in Lives: Depression Influences from the 1930s to Old Age in Postwar America
Introduction
Linking Economic Events and Health
Depression Adversity in the Later Years
Hard Times and Health in the 1930s
Overview
References
9. Fatherhood: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives
Introduction
Theoretical Assumptions
In Search of a Baseline
A Portrait of Traditional Families
Unplanned and Planned Change: Effects on Fathering
Unplanned Changes in Fathering
Planned Change
Cultural Support Systems for Fathers and Families
Effects of Changes in Fathering on Children and Parents
Conclusions and Future Trends
References
10. Grandparenthood in Transition
Introduction
Position of the Aged in Traditional Societies
Changing Family Structure
Grandparenthood
Background
Methodology
Findings and Results
Discussion and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288840