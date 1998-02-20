Life Sciences, Volume 20
1st Edition
Life Support Systems Studies - I
Authors: R M Wheeler
Paperback ISBN: 9780080433073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th February 1998
Page Count: 272
Description
This publication contains 36 papers presented at four symposia during the Thirty-first COSPAR Scientific Assembly held in Birmingham, UK during 1996. Papers reflect the following symposia themes: life science support system studies; production, processing and waste recycling in a CELSS (Controlled Ecological Life Support System); biological effects of closure and recycling in a CELSS; nutrition and productivity for bioregenerative life support; integration of bioregenerative and physical/chemical processes for space life support systems. Findings presented in this volume will be a valuable resource for CELSS researchers for many years to come.
Details
