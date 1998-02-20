Life Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080433073

Life Sciences, Volume 20

1st Edition

Life Support Systems Studies - I

Authors: R M Wheeler
Paperback ISBN: 9780080433073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th February 1998
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
95.95
81.56
77.00
65.45
127.00
107.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This publication contains 36 papers presented at four symposia during the Thirty-first COSPAR Scientific Assembly held in Birmingham, UK during 1996. Papers reflect the following symposia themes: life science support system studies; production, processing and waste recycling in a CELSS (Controlled Ecological Life Support System); biological effects of closure and recycling in a CELSS; nutrition and productivity for bioregenerative life support; integration of bioregenerative and physical/chemical processes for space life support systems. Findings presented in this volume will be a valuable resource for CELSS researchers for many years to come.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780080433073

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R M Wheeler Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.