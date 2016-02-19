Life Sciences and Space Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Open Meeting of the Working Group on Space Biology of the Sixteenth Plenary Meeting of COSPAR
Life Sciences and Space Research, Volume XII documents the proceedings of the Life Sciences sessions of the 16th Plenary Meeting of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) held in Konstanz in May and June 1973. This compilation includes several studies on the biological effects of radiation produced by particles of very high energy, including the kind of cellular damage these particles cause and the technique for recording particle tracks in relation to biological objects. The effects of weightlessness upon developmental processes in biology and the interaction between weightlessness and other effects of space flight are also deliberated. This book likewise provides a brief discussion on the field of planetary quarantine, implying that all the planets should be protected from unwise contamination. This publication is valuable to students and researchers conducting work on exobiology, radiation biology, gravitational biology, or planetary quarantine.
Table of Contents
Prof. W. V. Vishniac
Preface
Exobiology
Detection of Extraterrestrial Life by Radiometric Techniques
Radiation Biology
Chemical Protection against Radiation-induced Genetic Damage during the Period of After-Effects of Gravity Stress
Interaction between Radiation Effects, Gravity and Other Environmental Factors in Tribolium confusum
Retinal Change induced in the Primate (Macaca mulatta) by Oxygen Nuclei Radiation
The Biostack Experiments I and II Aboard Apollo 16 and 17
The Charge Spectrum of Heavy Cosmic Ray Nuclei Measured in the Biostack Experiment Aboard Apollo 16 using Plastic Detectors
Experimental Methods of Correlation between the Trajectories of Cosmic Heavy Ions and Biological Objects: Dosimetric Results from the Biostack Experiment on Apollo 16 and 17
AgCl Detectors in the Biostack II Experiment Aboard Apollo 17
Preliminary Results on the Action of Cosmic Heavy Ions on the Development of Eggs of Artemia salina
Microbial Studies in the Biostack Experiment of the Apollo 16 Mission: Germination and Outgrowth of Single Bacillus subtilis Spores hit by Cosmic HZE Particles
Study of Cosmic Ray Effects on Artemia salina Eggs during the Apollo 16 and 17 Flights
Gravitational Biology
Gravity, Weightlessness and the Genetic Structures of Organisms
Hemodynamic Changes caused in Rats by Prolonged Accelerations
Effect of Hypergravity and Hyperthermia on Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion
Effect of Dynamic Factors of Space Flights on the Green Alga Chlorella vulgaris
Digestive and Resorptive Function of the Small Intestine in Stressful Situation
Respiratory Gas Exchange as an indicator of Changed Radioresistance in Mammals
Metabolic Responses of Monkeys to increased Gravitational Fields
Osseous Malrepair in Calcium-Deficient States
Gravitational Stress and Exercise
Modifications de la perfusion et de la ventilation pulmonaires au cours de l'impesanteur simulée
A Monkey Metabolism Pod for Space Flight Weightlessness Studies
The Role of Gravity in the Phylogeny of Structure and Function in Animal Sensors of Spatial Orientation and Their predicted action in Weightlessness
Histological Studies on the Vestibular Organ of Frog Embryos and Larvae after Simulated Weightlessness
The Stabilizing Effect on the Trunk of Labyrinth and Neck Reflexes acting together on the Limbs
Planetary Quarantine
Ten Years of Development of the Planetary Quarantine Program of the United States
Verification of the Efficacy of Spacecraft Sterilization
Lunar Sample Quarantine Procedures: Interaction with Non-Quarantine Experiments
Viability of Bacillus subtilis Spores Exposed to Space Environment in the M-191 Experiment System Aboard Apollo 16
Terrestrial Quarantine Considerations for Unmanned Sample Return Missions
Reduction in Microbial Burden of a Spacecraft Due to Heating on Entry into the Atmosphere of Jupiter
Quarantine Constraints as Applied to Satellites
Index of Authors
