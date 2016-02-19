Life Sciences and Space Research, Volume XII documents the proceedings of the Life Sciences sessions of the 16th Plenary Meeting of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) held in Konstanz in May and June 1973. This compilation includes several studies on the biological effects of radiation produced by particles of very high energy, including the kind of cellular damage these particles cause and the technique for recording particle tracks in relation to biological objects. The effects of weightlessness upon developmental processes in biology and the interaction between weightlessness and other effects of space flight are also deliberated. This book likewise provides a brief discussion on the field of planetary quarantine, implying that all the planets should be protected from unwise contamination. This publication is valuable to students and researchers conducting work on exobiology, radiation biology, gravitational biology, or planetary quarantine.

Prof. W. V. Vishniac

Exobiology

Detection of Extraterrestrial Life by Radiometric Techniques

Radiation Biology

Chemical Protection against Radiation-induced Genetic Damage during the Period of After-Effects of Gravity Stress

Interaction between Radiation Effects, Gravity and Other Environmental Factors in Tribolium confusum

Retinal Change induced in the Primate (Macaca mulatta) by Oxygen Nuclei Radiation

The Biostack Experiments I and II Aboard Apollo 16 and 17

The Charge Spectrum of Heavy Cosmic Ray Nuclei Measured in the Biostack Experiment Aboard Apollo 16 using Plastic Detectors

Experimental Methods of Correlation between the Trajectories of Cosmic Heavy Ions and Biological Objects: Dosimetric Results from the Biostack Experiment on Apollo 16 and 17

AgCl Detectors in the Biostack II Experiment Aboard Apollo 17

Preliminary Results on the Action of Cosmic Heavy Ions on the Development of Eggs of Artemia salina

Microbial Studies in the Biostack Experiment of the Apollo 16 Mission: Germination and Outgrowth of Single Bacillus subtilis Spores hit by Cosmic HZE Particles

Study of Cosmic Ray Effects on Artemia salina Eggs during the Apollo 16 and 17 Flights

Gravitational Biology

Gravity, Weightlessness and the Genetic Structures of Organisms

Hemodynamic Changes caused in Rats by Prolonged Accelerations

Effect of Hypergravity and Hyperthermia on Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

Effect of Dynamic Factors of Space Flights on the Green Alga Chlorella vulgaris

Digestive and Resorptive Function of the Small Intestine in Stressful Situation

Respiratory Gas Exchange as an indicator of Changed Radioresistance in Mammals

Metabolic Responses of Monkeys to increased Gravitational Fields

Osseous Malrepair in Calcium-Deficient States

Gravitational Stress and Exercise

Modifications de la perfusion et de la ventilation pulmonaires au cours de l'impesanteur simulée

A Monkey Metabolism Pod for Space Flight Weightlessness Studies

The Role of Gravity in the Phylogeny of Structure and Function in Animal Sensors of Spatial Orientation and Their predicted action in Weightlessness

Histological Studies on the Vestibular Organ of Frog Embryos and Larvae after Simulated Weightlessness

The Stabilizing Effect on the Trunk of Labyrinth and Neck Reflexes acting together on the Limbs

Planetary Quarantine

Ten Years of Development of the Planetary Quarantine Program of the United States

Verification of the Efficacy of Spacecraft Sterilization

Lunar Sample Quarantine Procedures: Interaction with Non-Quarantine Experiments

Viability of Bacillus subtilis Spores Exposed to Space Environment in the M-191 Experiment System Aboard Apollo 16

Terrestrial Quarantine Considerations for Unmanned Sample Return Missions

Reduction in Microbial Burden of a Spacecraft Due to Heating on Entry into the Atmosphere of Jupiter

Quarantine Constraints as Applied to Satellites

