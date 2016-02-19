Life Cycles of Coccidia of Domestic Animals
Life Cycles of Coccidia of Domestic Animals describes the structure and physiology of all stages of the life cycle of coccidian of domestic animals. This book discusses the area of location of coccidia in the body of the host. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of the group of parasitic protozoa to which the coccidia belong. This text then describes the characteristics of development and duration of the coccidian infection. Other chapters consider the conditions necessary for the survival of the oocysts in the external environment. This book discusses as well the effects of external factors on sporulation. The final chapter deals with the conditions determining infection of the host by coccidia. This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists and parasitologists. Readers who are interested in the fundamental ecology of this group of parasitic protozoa will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
Author's Preface
Chapter I. The Basic Types of Life Cycles of Representatives of the Class Sporozoa
Chapter II. Morphophysiological Properties of Various Stages of the Life Cycle of Coccidia of the Suborder Eimeriidea
Asexual Reproduction
Schizonts and Schizogony
Merozoites
The Sexual Process
Microgametes and Microgametogenesis
Macrogametes and Their Development
Fertilization and the Formation of Walls on the Surface of the Zygote
The Oocyst
Sporogony
The Formation of Sporocysts and Sporozoites
Sporocysts
The Residual Body of the Oocyst and Sporocyst and the Light-Refracting Bodies
Sporozoites
Reduction Division
Sex Determination
Chapter III. Localization of the Various Stages of the Coccidian Life Cycle within the Host
Chapter IV. The Continuity of a Coccidian Infection
The Prepatent Period
The Patent Period
Dynamics of Oocyst Output during the Patent Period
Daily Dynamics of Oocyst Output
Number of Oocysts Eliminated during the Patent Period
Chapter V. Sporulation of Oocysts and Their Survival in the External Environment
Significance of Oxygen during Sporulation
Survival Time of Oocysts under Anaerobic Conditions
Effect of Temperature on Oocyst Sporulation
Relationship between Sporulation and Humidity
Relationship between Sporulation and the Effects of Chemical Factors
Sporulation of the Oocysts in the External Environment
Effects of Radiation on Oocysts
Effects of Ultraviolet Rays
Effects of X-Rays
Effects of Coccidiostatic Preparations on Oocyst Sporulation
Chapter VI. Conditions Determining the Infection of the Host by Coccidia
Entry of the Oocysts into the Host
Excystation of Sporozoites
Site of Excystation in the Digestive Tract
Conditions for In Vivo Excystation
Conditions for In Vitro Excystation
Mechanism of Excystation
Penetration of Sporozoites into the Tissues of the Host
Chapter VII. Species Properties of Coccidia of Domestic Animals
Coccidia of Mammals
Coccidia of Cattle
Coccidia of Sheep and Goats
Coccidia of Horses
Coccidia of Camels
Coccidia of Swine
Coccidia of Dogs and Cats
Coccidia of Rabbits
Coccidia of Birds
Coccidia of Chickens
Coccidia of Turkeys
Coccidia of Ducks
Coccidia of Geese
