Life Cycles of Coccidia of Domestic Animals describes the structure and physiology of all stages of the life cycle of coccidian of domestic animals. This book discusses the area of location of coccidia in the body of the host. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of the group of parasitic protozoa to which the coccidia belong. This text then describes the characteristics of development and duration of the coccidian infection. Other chapters consider the conditions necessary for the survival of the oocysts in the external environment. This book discusses as well the effects of external factors on sporulation. The final chapter deals with the conditions determining infection of the host by coccidia. This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists and parasitologists. Readers who are interested in the fundamental ecology of this group of parasitic protozoa will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Editor's Preface

Author's Preface

Chapter I. The Basic Types of Life Cycles of Representatives of the Class Sporozoa

Chapter II. Morphophysiological Properties of Various Stages of the Life Cycle of Coccidia of the Suborder Eimeriidea

Asexual Reproduction

Schizonts and Schizogony

Merozoites

The Sexual Process

Microgametes and Microgametogenesis

Macrogametes and Their Development

Fertilization and the Formation of Walls on the Surface of the Zygote

The Oocyst

Sporogony

The Formation of Sporocysts and Sporozoites

Sporocysts

The Residual Body of the Oocyst and Sporocyst and the Light-Refracting Bodies

Sporozoites

Reduction Division

Sex Determination

Chapter III. Localization of the Various Stages of the Coccidian Life Cycle within the Host

Chapter IV. The Continuity of a Coccidian Infection

The Prepatent Period

The Patent Period

Dynamics of Oocyst Output during the Patent Period

Daily Dynamics of Oocyst Output

Number of Oocysts Eliminated during the Patent Period

Chapter V. Sporulation of Oocysts and Their Survival in the External Environment

Significance of Oxygen during Sporulation

Survival Time of Oocysts under Anaerobic Conditions

Effect of Temperature on Oocyst Sporulation

Relationship between Sporulation and Humidity

Relationship between Sporulation and the Effects of Chemical Factors

Sporulation of the Oocysts in the External Environment

Effects of Radiation on Oocysts

Effects of Ultraviolet Rays

Effects of X-Rays

Effects of Coccidiostatic Preparations on Oocyst Sporulation

Chapter VI. Conditions Determining the Infection of the Host by Coccidia

Entry of the Oocysts into the Host

Excystation of Sporozoites

Site of Excystation in the Digestive Tract

Conditions for In Vivo Excystation

Conditions for In Vitro Excystation

Mechanism of Excystation

Penetration of Sporozoites into the Tissues of the Host

Chapter VII. Species Properties of Coccidia of Domestic Animals

Coccidia of Mammals

Coccidia of Cattle

Coccidia of Sheep and Goats

Coccidia of Horses

Coccidia of Camels

Coccidia of Swine

Coccidia of Dogs and Cats

Coccidia of Rabbits

Coccidia of Birds

Coccidia of Chickens

Coccidia of Turkeys

Coccidia of Ducks

Coccidia of Geese

Index