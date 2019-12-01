Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment for Decision-Making
1st Edition
Methodologies and Case Studies
Description
Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment for Decision-Making: Methodologies and Case Studies gives readers a comprehensive introduction to life cycle sustainability assessment (LCSA) methodology for sustainability measurement of industrial systems, proposing an efficiency methodology for stakeholders and decision-makers. Featuring the latest methods and case studies, the book will assist researchers in environmental sciences and energy to develop the best methods for LCA, as well as aiding those practitioners who are responsible for making decisions for promoting sustainable development. The past, current status and future of LCSA, Life Cycle Assessment method (LCA), Life Cycle Costing (LCC), Social Life Cycle Assessment (SLCA), the methodology of LCSA, typical LCSA case studies, limitations of LCSA, and life cycle aggregated sustainability index methods are all covered in this multidisciplinary book.
Key Features
- Includes models for assessing sustainability in environmental, energy engineering, and economic scenarios
- Features case studies, which help define advantages and obstacles in real world applications
- Presents a complete view, from theory to practice, of a life cycle approach by exploring the methods and tools of sustainability assessment, analysis, and design of sustainability assessment
Readership
Researchers and students studying energy, sustainability and life cycle assessment; sustainability consultants; and governments interested in sustainable development
Table of Contents
1. Introduction-Life Cycle Thinking
2. Sustainability, sustainable development and business sustainability
3. Life cycle sustainable instruments
4. Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment: an ongoing journey
5. Development and Applicability of Life Cycle Impact Assessment methodologies
6. Life Cycle Thinking for Sustainable Development in the Building Industry
7. MCDM for sustainability ranking of district heating systems considering uncertainties
8. Framework of Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment
9. Life Cycle Decision Support Framework: Method and Case Study
10. Advancing Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment Using Multiple Criteria Decision Making
11. A Composite Life Cycle Sustainability Index for Sustainability Prioritization of Industrial Systems
12. Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment and Decision-Making under Uncertainties
13. Multi-Criteria Decision Making After Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment Under Hybrid Information
14. Life Cycle Sustainability Decision-making framework for the prioritization of electrochemical energy storage under uncertainties
15. Barriers Identification and Prioritization for Sustainability Enhancement: Promotion the Sustainable Development of Desalination Industry
16. Integrated Data Envelopment Analysis, Weighting Methods and Life Cycle Thinking: A Quantitative Framework for Life Cycle Sustainability Improvement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183557
About the Editor
Jingzheng Ren
Dr. Jingzheng Ren, Assistant Professor of Modelling for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability at the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), Hong Kong SAR. Dr. Jingzheng Ren, he has ever been nominated as non-resident Research Fellow of Institute for Security & Development Policy (Sweden), Guest Researcher in Quality and Environmental Research Centre in the University of Padua (Italy), Part-time Professor in Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (China), and Adjunct Researcher in Chongqing University (China) for his excellent performances in academics. He is an expert of Engineering Operations Management and an Energy Scientist. He also serves as the Associate Editor of SCI indexed Journal-Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Associate Editor of Renewable Energy & Sustainable Development, and Guest Editors of several leading SCI indexed international Journals. His research focuses on Process System Engineering for better Sustainability. Recently he has specialized in developing mathematical models for solving energy and environmental problems and promoting sustainability transition. He has also authored or co-authored more than 100 papers in the leading refereed journals i.e. AIChE J, Computers & Chemical Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Energy, Energy Conversion and Management, Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews, Renewable Energy, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere. He edited a book focusing on hydrogen energy published by Elsevier, contributed more than 10 book chapters, and he is now editing another three books which will be published by Elsevier. Many of his papers have been selected as the Essential Science Indicators top 1% highly cited papers or identified and highlighted as the Key Scientific Article contributing to the excellence in Energy research. He was interviewed by the most read newspaper in Denmark, Jyllands-Posten, in the column of famous names in Denmark and was also featured in the Ny Viden magazine. For his excellence Energy and Sustainability Engineering, he is recurrently invited to give lectures in many countries, i.e. Japan, Italy, China, Greece, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong, SAR, China
Sara Toniolo
Dr. Toniolo is a researcher in the field of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Life Cycle Costing (LCC), sustainability management and assessment. She is an active member in Italian LCA Network on the definition of LCA approaches for the tourism sector. She has written several papers on LCA with a focus on methodological aspects concerning the development of life cycle inventories and the application of case studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Padova, Italy