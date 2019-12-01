Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment for Decision-Making

Dr. Jingzheng Ren, Assistant Professor of Modelling for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability at the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), Hong Kong SAR. Dr. Jingzheng Ren, he has ever been nominated as non-resident Research Fellow of Institute for Security & Development Policy (Sweden), Guest Researcher in Quality and Environmental Research Centre in the University of Padua (Italy), Part-time Professor in Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (China), and Adjunct Researcher in Chongqing University (China) for his excellent performances in academics. He is an expert of Engineering Operations Management and an Energy Scientist. He also serves as the Associate Editor of SCI indexed Journal-Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Associate Editor of Renewable Energy & Sustainable Development, and Guest Editors of several leading SCI indexed international Journals. His research focuses on Process System Engineering for better Sustainability. Recently he has specialized in developing mathematical models for solving energy and environmental problems and promoting sustainability transition. He has also authored or co-authored more than 100 papers in the leading refereed journals i.e. AIChE J, Computers & Chemical Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Energy, Energy Conversion and Management, Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews, Renewable Energy, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere. He edited a book focusing on hydrogen energy published by Elsevier, contributed more than 10 book chapters, and he is now editing another three books which will be published by Elsevier. Many of his papers have been selected as the Essential Science Indicators top 1% highly cited papers or identified and highlighted as the Key Scientific Article contributing to the excellence in Energy research. He was interviewed by the most read newspaper in Denmark, Jyllands-Posten, in the column of famous names in Denmark and was also featured in the Ny Viden magazine. For his excellence Energy and Sustainability Engineering, he is recurrently invited to give lectures in many countries, i.e. Japan, Italy, China, Greece, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.