Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Mining
1st Edition
Description
Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Mining addresses sustainable mining issues based on life cycle assessment, providing a thorough guide to implementing LCAs in this field using sustainability metrics. It details current research on LCA methodologies related to mining, their outcomes, and how to relate sustainable mining concepts with a circular economy. This book is an in-depth foundational reference for developing ideas for technological advancement through designing reduced-emission mining equipment or processes. It includes literature reviews and theoretical concepts of life cycle assessment applied in mining industries, sustainability metrics and problems related to mining and mineral processing industries identified by the life cycle assessment results, as well as comprehensive examples and case studies to prove the efficacies of these methods.
Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Mining will aid researchers, students and academics in the field of environmental science, mining engineering and sustainability to see LCA technology outcomes which would be useful for the development of environmentally friendly mining processes, leading to a more sustainable future in this field.
Key Features
- Details state-of-the-art life cycle assessment theory and practice applied in mining and mineral processing industries
- Includes in-depth practical case studies, outlined with life cycle assessment results to show the future pathways for sustainability enhancement
- Provides fundamental knowledge of how to measure sustainability metrics using life cycle assessment in mining industries
Readership
Academics, researchers, undergraduates and postgraduates in the fields of sustainability and geology. Undergraduates and researchers in the field of mining, especially mining engineering, and social scientists linked to the field of mining and resource sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Life Cycle Assessment
2. Environmental Life Cycle Assessment
3. Case studies from Mining Industries
4. Recycling and the Circular Economy for Sustainable Mining
5. Renewable Energy and the Potential to Reduce the Impacts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323854511
About the Authors
Shahjadi Farjana
Shahjadi Hisan Farjana is currently working as a post-doctoral research fellow at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia. Dr Farjana completed her PhD in 2019 in life cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis of mining industries, with respect to solar industrial process heating system integration potential in mining industries. Her research interests include sustainable mining, life cycle assessment, sustainability, circular economy, renewable energy integration into industries, metal production from waste. Dr Farjana has published 22 peer-reviewed journal articles, 10 peer-reviewed conference proceedings, and 1 book chapter. She is a reviewer of the Journal of Cleaner Production, Science of the Total Environment, and Wiley Energy Technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Melbourne, Australia
M. A. Parvez Mahmud
M. A. Parvez Mahmud is a postdoctoral research associate at the School of Engineering, Deakin University. He obtained a Master of Engineering degree in Nanomechatronics from University of Science and Technology, South Korea and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh. He worked at the World University of Bangladesh as a Lecturer for over 2 years and at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials as a Researcher for 3 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Engineering, Deakin University, Australia
Nazmul Huda
Dr Nazmul Huda is a senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at Macquarie University, Australia. Dr Huda has extensive research background both from industry and academia. His research interests include sustainable energy systems for novel engineering applications, impact analysis of primary and secondary (urban) mining, high-temperature processing, computational fluid dynamic (CFD) modelling of high-temperature systems, energy materials, solar thermal processing, extractive metallurgy of light metals, and renewable energy. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and then continued his postgraduate research leading to a Ph.D. at the Swinburne University of Technology, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering Dept., Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia
