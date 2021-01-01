Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Mining addresses sustainable mining issues based on life cycle assessment, providing a thorough guide to implementing LCAs in this field using sustainability metrics. It details current research on LCA methodologies related to mining, their outcomes, and how to relate sustainable mining concepts with a circular economy. This book is an in-depth foundational reference for developing ideas for technological advancement through designing reduced-emission mining equipment or processes. It includes literature reviews and theoretical concepts of life cycle assessment applied in mining industries, sustainability metrics and problems related to mining and mineral processing industries identified by the life cycle assessment results, as well as comprehensive examples and case studies to prove the efficacies of these methods.

Life Cycle Assessment for Sustainable Mining will aid researchers, students and academics in the field of environmental science, mining engineering and sustainability to see LCA technology outcomes which would be useful for the development of environmentally friendly mining processes, leading to a more sustainable future in this field.