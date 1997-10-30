Lie Algebras, Part 2, Volume 7
1st Edition
Finite and Infinite Dimensional Lie Algebras and Applications in Physics
Preface. 18. Extensions of Lie algebras. 19. Explicit construction of affine Kac-Moody algebras. 20. Representations - enveloping algebra techniques. 21. The Weyl group and integrable representations. 22. More on representations. 23. Characters and multiplicities. 24. Quarks, leptons and gauge fields. 25. Lie algebras of infinite matrices. 26. Representations of loop algebras. 27. KP-hierarchies. 28. Conformal symmetry.
This is the long awaited follow-up to Lie Algebras, Part I which covered a major part of the theory of Kac-Moody algebras, stressing primarily their mathematical structure. Part II deals mainly with the representations and applications of Lie Algebras and contains many cross references to Part I.
The theoretical part largely deals with the representation theory of Lie algebras with a triangular decomposition, of which Kac-Moody algebras and the Virasoro algebra are prime examples. After setting up the general framework of highest weight representations, the book continues to treat topics as the Casimir operator and the Weyl-Kac character formula, which are specific for Kac-Moody algebras.
The applications have a wide range. First, the book contains an exposition on the role of finite-dimensional semisimple Lie algebras and their representations in the standard and grand unified models of elementary particle physics. A second application is in the realm of soliton equations and their infinite-dimensional symmetry groups and algebras. The book concludes with a chapter on conformal field theory and the importance of the Virasoro and Kac-Moody algebras therein.
553
- 553
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1997
30th October 1997
- 30th October 1997
North Holland
- North Holland
9780080535463
- 9780080535463
@qu:This is a book of high didactical quality on a subject in rapid progress and with great impact on theoretical phyiscs. @source:Mathematical Reviews @qu:This volume gives a thorough mathematical treatment of finite dimensional Lie algebras and Kac-Moody algebras. The book is accessible to undergraduates with a basic knowledge of linear algebra, but is a least as valuable to researchers by bringing together otherwise scattered topics. @source:ASLIB Book List
E.A. de Kerf Author
G.G.A. Bäuerle Author
Institute of Theoretical Physics, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
A.P.E. ten Kroode Author
Amsterdam, The Netherlands