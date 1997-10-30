Lie Algebras, Part 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828361, 9780080535463

Lie Algebras, Part 2, Volume 7

1st Edition

Finite and Infinite Dimensional Lie Algebras and Applications in Physics

Authors: E.A. de Kerf G.G.A. Bäuerle A.P.E. ten Kroode
eBook ISBN: 9780080535463
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th October 1997
Page Count: 553
Table of Contents

Preface. 18. Extensions of Lie algebras. 19. Explicit construction of affine Kac-Moody algebras. 20. Representations - enveloping algebra techniques. 21. The Weyl group and integrable representations. 22. More on representations. 23. Characters and multiplicities. 24. Quarks, leptons and gauge fields. 25. Lie algebras of infinite matrices. 26. Representations of loop algebras. 27. KP-hierarchies. 28. Conformal symmetry.

Description

This is the long awaited follow-up to Lie Algebras, Part I which covered a major part of the theory of Kac-Moody algebras, stressing primarily their mathematical structure. Part II deals mainly with the representations and applications of Lie Algebras and contains many cross references to Part I.

The theoretical part largely deals with the representation theory of Lie algebras with a triangular decomposition, of which Kac-Moody algebras and the Virasoro algebra are prime examples. After setting up the general framework of highest weight representations, the book continues to treat topics as the Casimir operator and the Weyl-Kac character formula, which are specific for Kac-Moody algebras.

The applications have a wide range. First, the book contains an exposition on the role of finite-dimensional semisimple Lie algebras and their representations in the standard and grand unified models of elementary particle physics. A second application is in the realm of soliton equations and their infinite-dimensional symmetry groups and algebras. The book concludes with a chapter on conformal field theory and the importance of the Virasoro and Kac-Moody algebras therein.

No. of pages:
553
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1997
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080535463

Reviews

@qu:This is a book of high didactical quality on a subject in rapid progress and with great impact on theoretical phyiscs. @source:Mathematical Reviews @qu:This volume gives a thorough mathematical treatment of finite dimensional Lie algebras and Kac-Moody algebras. The book is accessible to undergraduates with a basic knowledge of linear algebra, but is a least as valuable to researchers by bringing together otherwise scattered topics. @source:ASLIB Book List

About the Authors

E.A. de Kerf Author

G.G.A. Bäuerle Author

Institute of Theoretical Physics, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

A.P.E. ten Kroode Author

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

