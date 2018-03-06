Licensing Electronic Resources in Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081021071, 9780081021088

Licensing Electronic Resources in Academic Libraries

1st Edition

A Practical Handbook

Authors: Corey S. Halaychik Blake Reagan
eBook ISBN: 9780081021088
Paperback ISBN: 9780081021071
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 6th March 2018
Page Count: 200
Description

Licensing Electronic Resources in Academic Libraries: A Practical Handbook provides librarians charged with reviewing, negotiating, and processing licenses with fundamental information that will ensure they not only understand the contents of a license, but are also able to successfully complete the licensing life cycle from start to finish. The contents of the monograph includes basic concepts, real word examples, and tips for negotiation.

Key Features

  • Ideal resource for both new and practicing librarians who are responsible for licensing information resources
  • Written from both a librarian’s and procurement officer’s point-of-view
  • Includes examples directly related to libraries
  • Provides a step-by-step explanation of contract language and suggestions on how to best negotiate impasses and negotiation tips

Readership

Electronic Resource Librarians, Acquisition Librarians, Collection Development Librarians

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

  2. Licensing Basics

    3. What is a license?

    Why do they exist?

    Why do they matter?

    Common terms

  3. Best Practices in License

    4. Language

    Categories

    Clarity

    Precision

    Consistency

    Purpose

    Brevity

    Ambiguity

  4. Licensing Law

    5. Applicable case law

    Offers and counteroffers

    Acceptance

    Interpretation

  5. License Layout

    6. General Layout

    The Beginning of the license,

    The Middle and The End

  6. Negotiating Licenses

          Research

          Leveling the field

          Relationships

         Approaches

         Leverage

         Tools

7. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081021088
Paperback ISBN:
9780081021071

About the Author

Corey S. Halaychik

Corey S. Halaychik is an award winning librarian who has held leadership positions in the hospitality, map publishing, and library industries. He has worked across many library departments, including reference, access services, and electronic resource units in both public and academic settings where his work and research have focused on improving efficiency, teamwork, and leadership skill development. He previously served as Chair of the Department of Library Services at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and his current role is Assistant Professor and Head, Acquisitions and Continuing Resources for The University of Tennessee Knoxville. Corey is also co-founder and co-director of The Collective (thelibrarycollective.org), a professional library gathering founded in 2015 and dedicated to reinventing the library conference landscape. He holds an MLIS from Florida State University and a MS in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He’s a Florida native but currently resides in Tennessee with his faithful sidekick, Jackson the Wonder Hound.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Electronic Resources Specialist, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, USA

Blake Reagan

Blake Reagan earned a B.A. and a J.D. from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He has an active TN law license (2007), and he has worked in higher education procurement since July 2008. He is currently the director of procurement services for The University of Tennessee. In 2015, Blake received the Young Procurement Professional Award from the National Association of Education Procurement.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of procurement services, The University of Tennessee, USA

