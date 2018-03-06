Licensing Electronic Resources in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
A Practical Handbook
Description
Licensing Electronic Resources in Academic Libraries: A Practical Handbook provides librarians charged with reviewing, negotiating, and processing licenses with fundamental information that will ensure they not only understand the contents of a license, but are also able to successfully complete the licensing life cycle from start to finish. The contents of the monograph includes basic concepts, real word examples, and tips for negotiation.
Key Features
- Ideal resource for both new and practicing librarians who are responsible for licensing information resources
- Written from both a librarian’s and procurement officer’s point-of-view
- Includes examples directly related to libraries
- Provides a step-by-step explanation of contract language and suggestions on how to best negotiate impasses and negotiation tips
Readership
Electronic Resource Librarians, Acquisition Librarians, Collection Development Librarians
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Licensing Basics
- Best Practices in License
- Licensing Law
- License Layout
- Negotiating Licenses
What is a license?
Why do they exist?
Why do they matter?
Common terms
Language
Categories
Clarity
Precision
Consistency
Purpose
Brevity
Ambiguity
Applicable case law
Offers and counteroffers
Acceptance
Interpretation
General Layout
The Beginning of the license,
The Middle and The End
Research
Leveling the field
Relationships
Approaches
Leverage
Tools
7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 6th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021088
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021071
About the Author
Corey S. Halaychik
Corey S. Halaychik is an award winning librarian who has held leadership positions in the hospitality, map publishing, and library industries. He has worked across many library departments, including reference, access services, and electronic resource units in both public and academic settings where his work and research have focused on improving efficiency, teamwork, and leadership skill development. He previously served as Chair of the Department of Library Services at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and his current role is Assistant Professor and Head, Acquisitions and Continuing Resources for The University of Tennessee Knoxville. Corey is also co-founder and co-director of The Collective (thelibrarycollective.org), a professional library gathering founded in 2015 and dedicated to reinventing the library conference landscape. He holds an MLIS from Florida State University and a MS in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He’s a Florida native but currently resides in Tennessee with his faithful sidekick, Jackson the Wonder Hound.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Electronic Resources Specialist, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, USA
Blake Reagan
Blake Reagan earned a B.A. and a J.D. from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He has an active TN law license (2007), and he has worked in higher education procurement since July 2008. He is currently the director of procurement services for The University of Tennessee. In 2015, Blake received the Young Procurement Professional Award from the National Association of Education Procurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of procurement services, The University of Tennessee, USA