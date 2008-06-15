LIC - Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750641630, 9780702033780

LIC - Acupuncture

1st Edition

A Scientific Appraisal

Authors: Edzard Ernst Adrian White
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641630
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th June 2008
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750641630

About the Author

Edzard Ernst

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Complementary Medicine, Peninsula Medical School, Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, Exeter, UK

Adrian White

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Fellow (retired), Plymouth University Peninsula School of Medicine and Dentistry, Plymouth, UK; (formerly) Editor in Chief, Acupuncture in Medicine.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.