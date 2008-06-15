LIC - Acupuncture
1st Edition
A Scientific Appraisal
Authors: Edzard Ernst Adrian White
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641630
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th June 2008
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 15th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641630
About the Author
Edzard Ernst
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Complementary Medicine, Peninsula Medical School, Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, Exeter, UK
Adrian White
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Fellow (retired), Plymouth University Peninsula School of Medicine and Dentistry, Plymouth, UK; (formerly) Editor in Chief, Acupuncture in Medicine.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.