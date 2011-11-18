Library Classification Trends in the 21st Century
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Glossary of classification terminology
About the author
Chapter 1: Knowledge organisation and knowledge organisation systems
Introduction
Knowledge organisation and knowledge organisation systems – history and trends
Importance and functions of knowledge organisation systems
Chapter 2: Classification and its uses
Importance in the digital era
Specific uses of classification
Chapter 3: Construction of classification schemes
Methods of constructing classification schemes
Postulational approach and hierarchy
Specific approaches to construction of classification schemes
Notation
Mnemonics
Book numbering systems
Classification terminology
Software for construction of classification schemes
Translations of classification schemes
Facet analysis and its application
Chapter 4: General classification schemes
Dewey Decimal Classification
Colon Classification
Universal Decimal Classification
Library of Congress Classification
Bliss Bibliographic Classification
Subject classification -Brown
Other general classification schemes
Choice of classification schemes
Chapter 5: Special classification schemes and classification of non-bibliographic entities
Introduction
Special classification schemes for specific subjects
Special classification schemes for documents in specific forms
Classification of non-bibliographic entities
Chapter 6: Automatic book classification, reclassification and non-classificatory approaches to knowledge organisation
Automatic book classification
Reclassification
Non-classificatory approaches to knowledge organisation
Chapter 7: Classification education
Introduction
Classification education in different countries
Chapter 8: Modern knowledge organisation systems and interoperability
Introduction
Thesaurus
Taxonomies – meaning
Domain-based taxonomies
Ontology – meaning
Folksonomies – meaning
Interoperability – meaning, need and methods
Chapter 9: Text categorisation
Introduction
Text categorisation – different nomenclatures
Text categorisation of non-English text
Tools, models, methods and algorithms used in text categorisation
Use of k-NN in text categorisation
Use of SVM in text categorisation
Hierarchical classification system for text categorisation
Uses of text categorisation
Chapter 10: Classification: theories, research trends and personalities
Classification theories
Conferences related to classification
Research trends in classification
Classification personalities
Books on classification published during 1999–2009
Reference
Index
Library Classification Trends in the 21st Century traces development in and around library classification as reported in literature published in the first decade of the 21st century. It reviews literature published on various aspects of library classification, including modern applications of classification such as internet resource discovery, automatic book classification, text categorization, modern manifestations of classification such as taxonomies, folksonomies and ontologies and interoperable systems enabling crosswalk. The book also features classification education and an exploration of relevant topics.
- Covers all aspects of library classification
- It is the only book that reviews literature published over a decade’s time span (1999-2009)
- Well thought chapterization which is in tune with the LIS and classification curriculum
Classification researchers, LIS faculties and postgraduate students in library and information science
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 18th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632988
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346609
This book would serve as a good introductory textbook for a library science student or as a reference work on the types of classification currently in use., College and Research Libraries
Rajendra Kumbhar Author
Dr. Rajendra Kumbhar is Associate Professor at the Department of Library and Information Science, University of Pune, India. Dr. Kumbhar has been teaching classification, knowledge organization, vocabulary control and other related topics for more than 20 years. As a part of his doctoral research he compiled a comprehensive classification schedule and thesaurus of LIS and has published books and articles on this topic.
University of Pune, India