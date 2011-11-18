Library Classification Trends in the 21st Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346609, 9781780632988

Library Classification Trends in the 21st Century

1st Edition

Authors: Rajendra Kumbhar
eBook ISBN: 9781780632988
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346609
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th November 2011
Page Count: 186
Table of Contents

Preface

Glossary of classification terminology

About the author

Chapter 1: Knowledge organisation and knowledge organisation systems

Abstract:

Introduction

Knowledge organisation and knowledge organisation systems – history and trends

Importance and functions of knowledge organisation systems

Chapter 2: Classification and its uses

Abstract:

Importance in the digital era

Specific uses of classification

Chapter 3: Construction of classification schemes

Abstract:

Methods of constructing classification schemes

Postulational approach and hierarchy

Specific approaches to construction of classification schemes

Notation

Mnemonics

Book numbering systems

Classification terminology

Software for construction of classification schemes

Translations of classification schemes

Facet analysis and its application

Chapter 4: General classification schemes

Abstract:

Dewey Decimal Classification

Colon Classification

Universal Decimal Classification

Library of Congress Classification

Bliss Bibliographic Classification

Subject classification -Brown

Other general classification schemes

Choice of classification schemes

Chapter 5: Special classification schemes and classification of non-bibliographic entities

Abstract:

Introduction

Special classification schemes for specific subjects

Special classification schemes for documents in specific forms

Classification of non-bibliographic entities

Chapter 6: Automatic book classification, reclassification and non-classificatory approaches to knowledge organisation

Abstract:

Automatic book classification

Reclassification

Non-classificatory approaches to knowledge organisation

Chapter 7: Classification education

Abstract:

Introduction

Classification education in different countries

Chapter 8: Modern knowledge organisation systems and interoperability

Abstract:

Introduction

Thesaurus

Taxonomies – meaning

Domain-based taxonomies

Ontology – meaning

Folksonomies – meaning

Interoperability – meaning, need and methods

Chapter 9: Text categorisation

Abstract:

Introduction

Text categorisation – different nomenclatures

Text categorisation of non-English text

Tools, models, methods and algorithms used in text categorisation

Use of k-NN in text categorisation

Use of SVM in text categorisation

Hierarchical classification system for text categorisation

Uses of text categorisation

Chapter 10: Classification: theories, research trends and personalities

Abstract:

Classification theories

Conferences related to classification

Research trends in classification

Classification personalities

Books on classification published during 1999–2009

Reference

Index

Description

Library Classification Trends in the 21st Century traces development in and around library classification as reported in literature published in the first decade of the 21st century. It reviews literature published on various aspects of library classification, including modern applications of classification such as internet resource discovery, automatic book classification, text categorization, modern manifestations of classification such as taxonomies, folksonomies and ontologies and interoperable systems enabling crosswalk. The book also features classification education and an exploration of relevant topics.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of library classification
  • It is the only book that reviews literature published over a decade’s time span (1999-2009)
  • Well thought chapterization which is in tune with the LIS and classification curriculum

Readership

Classification researchers, LIS faculties and postgraduate students in library and information science

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632988
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346609

This book would serve as a good introductory textbook for a library science student or as a reference work on the types of classification currently in use., College and Research Libraries

Rajendra Kumbhar Author

Dr. Rajendra Kumbhar is Associate Professor at the Department of Library and Information Science, University of Pune, India. Dr. Kumbhar has been teaching classification, knowledge organization, vocabulary control and other related topics for more than 20 years. As a part of his doctoral research he compiled a comprehensive classification schedule and thesaurus of LIS and has published books and articles on this topic.

University of Pune, India

