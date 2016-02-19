Lexicon of Plant Pests and Diseases is a companion book to "Elsevier's Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock" (1964). It is based on identical principles and is developed along the same lines, viz. one part as wide as possible in scope, systematically covering all living forms which are noxious, destructive or otherwise unfavorable to economic crops, trees, and plant products; and a second part made up of indexes to the six languages (Latin, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German). The indexes facilitate retrieval of any desired term in the basic table. The table of contents explains fully the scope of the lexicon. Entries in the lexicon are arranged alphabetically within each section, according to the Latin name of the living form. In the Appendices English is the key language.