Lexicon of Plant Pests and Diseases is a companion book to "Elsevier's Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock" (1964). It is based on identical principles and is developed along the same lines, viz. one part as wide as possible in scope, systematically covering all living forms which are noxious, destructive or otherwise unfavorable to economic crops, trees, and plant products; and a second part made up of indexes to the six languages (Latin, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German). The indexes facilitate retrieval of any desired term in the basic table. The table of contents explains fully the scope of the lexicon. Entries in the lexicon are arranged alphabetically within each section, according to the Latin name of the living form. In the Appendices English is the key language.
Table of Contents
Systematic Part
1 Zooparasites of Plants
Protozoans
Nematodes
Mollusks
Arthropods: Insects
Thysanura
Orthoptera
Isoptera
Corrodentia
Dermaptera
Thysanoptera
Hemiptera
Homoptera
Ephemeroptera
Odonata
Neuroptera
Lepidoptera
Coleoptera
Diptera
Hymenoptera
Arthropods: Myriapods
Arthropods: Arachnids
Arthropods: Crustaceans
Vertebrates: Birds
Vertebrates: Mammals
2 Phytoparasites of Plants
Bacteria
Actinomycetes
Viruses
Fungi: Phycomycetes
Fungi: Ascomycetes
Fungi: Basidiomycetes
Fungi: Fungi Imperfecti
Algae
Lichens
Flowering Plants: Parasitic Flowering Plants
Flowering Plants: Weeds
Appendix I: Symptoms Of Disease
Appendix II: Non-Parasitic Diseases
Appendix III: Unclassified Virus Diseases
Alphabetical Part
Latin Index
English Index
French Index
Spanish Index
Italian Index
German Index
Language Indications
En English
Fr French
El Spanish
It Italian
De German
