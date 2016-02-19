Lexicon of Plant Pests and Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229706, 9781483275307

Lexicon of Plant Pests and Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Manuel Merino-Rodríguez
Editors: Jean Herbert
eBook ISBN: 9781483275307
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lexicon of Plant Pests and Diseases is a companion book to "Elsevier's Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock" (1964). It is based on identical principles and is developed along the same lines, viz. one part as wide as possible in scope, systematically covering all living forms which are noxious, destructive or otherwise unfavorable to economic crops, trees, and plant products; and a second part made up of indexes to the six languages (Latin, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and German). The indexes facilitate retrieval of any desired term in the basic table. The table of contents explains fully the scope of the lexicon. Entries in the lexicon are arranged alphabetically within each section, according to the Latin name of the living form. In the Appendices English is the key language.

Table of Contents


Systematic Part

1 Zooparasites of Plants

Protozoans

Nematodes

Mollusks

Arthropods: Insects

Thysanura

Orthoptera

Isoptera

Corrodentia

Dermaptera

Thysanoptera

Hemiptera

Homoptera

Ephemeroptera

Odonata

Neuroptera

Lepidoptera

Coleoptera

Diptera

Hymenoptera

Arthropods: Myriapods

Arthropods: Arachnids

Arthropods: Crustaceans

Vertebrates: Birds

Vertebrates: Mammals

2 Phytoparasites of Plants

Bacteria

Actinomycetes

Viruses

Fungi: Phycomycetes

Fungi: Ascomycetes

Fungi: Basidiomycetes

Fungi: Fungi Imperfecti

Algae

Lichens

Flowering Plants: Parasitic Flowering Plants

Flowering Plants: Weeds

Appendix I: Symptoms Of Disease

Appendix II: Non-Parasitic Diseases

Appendix III: Unclassified Virus Diseases

Alphabetical Part

Latin Index

English Index

French Index

Spanish Index

Italian Index

German Index

Language Indications

En English

Fr French

El Spanish

It Italian

De German

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483275307

About the Author

Manuel Merino-Rodríguez

About the Editor

Jean Herbert

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.