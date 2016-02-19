Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock
1st Edition
Including Parasites and Diseases of All Farm and Domestic Animals, Free-Living Wild Fauna, Fishes, Honeybee and Silkworm, and Parasites of Products of Animal Origin
Description
Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock focuses on the scientific names of parasites and diseases and their equivalents in other languages.
The book first offers information on parasitology, including zooparasites of livestock (protozoans, worms, insects, and arachnids) and bacteriology and virology, including pathogenic fungi. The text also elaborates on other diseases comprised of a number of conditions (organic, nutritional, metabolic, and infectious) that must be treated separately.
The sections are alphabetically arranged by subsections according to the Latin name of the causal agent or the condition. The entries in the parasitology section are divided into two parts, and both parts will not be always be complete for all the five languages provided. The manuscript also provides alphabetical indexes to the six languages used. The book is a dependable source of data for readers interested in parasites and diseases in livestock.
Table of Contents
I.Systematic Part
Parasitology
Protozoa
Platyhelminths
Nemathelminths
Annelids
Arthropods
1. Insects
2. Arachnids
Bacteriology and Virology
Bacteria
Actinomycetes
Spirochetes
Rickettsias
Viruses
Paramycetes
Fungi
Other Diseases
II. Alphabetical Part
Language Indications
de German
el Spanish
en English
fr French
it Italian
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275291