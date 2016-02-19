Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock focuses on the scientific names of parasites and diseases and their equivalents in other languages.

The book first offers information on parasitology, including zooparasites of livestock (protozoans, worms, insects, and arachnids) and bacteriology and virology, including pathogenic fungi. The text also elaborates on other diseases comprised of a number of conditions (organic, nutritional, metabolic, and infectious) that must be treated separately.

The sections are alphabetically arranged by subsections according to the Latin name of the causal agent or the condition. The entries in the parasitology section are divided into two parts, and both parts will not be always be complete for all the five languages provided. The manuscript also provides alphabetical indexes to the six languages used. The book is a dependable source of data for readers interested in parasites and diseases in livestock.