Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228075, 9781483275291

Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock

1st Edition

Including Parasites and Diseases of All Farm and Domestic Animals, Free-Living Wild Fauna, Fishes, Honeybee and Silkworm, and Parasites of Products of Animal Origin

Authors: Manuel Merino-Rodríguez
eBook ISBN: 9781483275291
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 134
Description

Lexicon of Parasites and Diseases in Livestock focuses on the scientific names of parasites and diseases and their equivalents in other languages.
The book first offers information on parasitology, including zooparasites of livestock (protozoans, worms, insects, and arachnids) and bacteriology and virology, including pathogenic fungi. The text also elaborates on other diseases comprised of a number of conditions (organic, nutritional, metabolic, and infectious) that must be treated separately.
The sections are alphabetically arranged by subsections according to the Latin name of the causal agent or the condition. The entries in the parasitology section are divided into two parts, and both parts will not be always be complete for all the five languages provided. The manuscript also provides alphabetical indexes to the six languages used. The book is a dependable source of data for readers interested in parasites and diseases in livestock.

Table of Contents


I.Systematic Part

Parasitology

Protozoa

Platyhelminths

Nemathelminths

Annelids

Arthropods

1. Insects

2. Arachnids

Bacteriology and Virology

Bacteria

Actinomycetes

Spirochetes

Rickettsias

Viruses

Paramycetes

Fungi

Other Diseases

II. Alphabetical Part

Language Indications

de German

el Spanish

en English

fr French

it Italian


Details

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483275291

