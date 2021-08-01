Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Global Epidemics

Dr. Sarika Jain graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University (India) in 2001. Her doctorate is in the field of Knowledge Representation in Artificial Intelligence which was awarded in 2011. She has served in the field of education for over 19 years and is currently working at the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra (Institute of National Importance), India. Dr. Jain has authored / co-authored over 100 publications including books. Her current research interests include Knowledge Management and Analytics; Semantic Web; Ontological Engineering; and Intelligent Systems. Dr. Jain has supervised two doctoral scholars (5 ongoing) who are now pursuing their post doctorates, one in Spain and the other in Germany. Currently, she is guiding 15 students for their Master’s and Doctoral research work in the area of Knowledge Representation. She is serving as a reviewer for Journals of IEEE, Elsevier, and Springer. She has been involved as a program and steering committee member in many prestigious conferences in India and abroad. She has two research-funded projects: one ongoing project is funded by CRIS TEQUIP-III worth Rs 2.58 lakhs, and the other completed project is funded by DRDO, India worth Rs 40 lakhs. She has also applied for a patent in Nov 2019. Dr. Jain has held various administrative positions at department as well as at institute level in her career like HOD, Hostel Warden, Faculty Incharge of technical and cultural fests, member of Research Degree Committee, and Center Incharge Examinations. Dr. Jain has visited the United Kingdom and Singapore for presenting her research work. She has constantly been supervising DAAD interns from different German universities and many interns from India every summer. She works in collaboration with various researchers across the globe including Germany, Austria, Australia, Malaysia, the United States, Romania and many others. She has organized various challenges, conferences and workshops including NITC, GIAN by MHRD, ISIC, ICSCC, ICACCT, ICECCS, and EWAD. She is a member of IEEE and ACM and a Life Member of Computer Society of India (CSI), International Association of Engineers (IAENG), and the International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology (IACSIT). Dr. Jain is highly interested in world-wide collaborations and seeking scholars and interns in her research group.