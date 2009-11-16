Leucocyte Adhesion, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Membrane composition and properties
- Lipid rafts (open)
- Membrane tethers (R Waugh, Rochester)
- Microvilli (JY Shao, Wash U)
- Whole cell deformation (D Khismatullin, Tulane)
2. Adhesion molecules
- Integrin activation (M. Shimaoka, Harvard)
- Cytoskeletal anchoring (Fred Pavalko, Iowa)
- No tile yet (Alon, Weizman)
- Catch bonds (Cheng Zhu, Georgia Tech and Roger McEver, OMRF)
- Modeling adhesion (Pospieszalska/Ley, LIAI)
- Factors limiting the onset of bond formation at cell interfaces (R Waugh, Rochester)
3. Active role of endothelial cells
- Adhesive platforms (O. Barreiro, Madrid)
- Migratory cups, podosomes (Chris Carman, Beth Israel)
- PECAM recycling (WA Muller, Northwestern)
4. Methods
1. FRET (Minsoo Kim, Rochester)
2. Flow chambers (Simon SI at UC Davis)
Description
Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. This volume provides a review of the latest developments in leukocyte adhesion. Regulation of cell adhesion is important for immune system function.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology and immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956985
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749093
About the Editors
Klaus Ley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia Health System, Cardiovascular Research Center, Charlottesville, USA