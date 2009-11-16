Leucocyte Adhesion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749093, 9780080956985

Leucocyte Adhesion, Volume 64

1st Edition

Editors: Klaus Ley
eBook ISBN: 9780080956985
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2009
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Membrane composition and properties

  1. Lipid rafts (open)

  2. Membrane tethers (R Waugh, Rochester)

  3. Microvilli (JY Shao, Wash U)

  4. Whole cell deformation (D Khismatullin, Tulane)

2. Adhesion molecules

  1. Integrin activation (M. Shimaoka, Harvard)

  2. Cytoskeletal anchoring (Fred Pavalko, Iowa)

  3. No tile yet (Alon, Weizman)

  4. Catch bonds (Cheng Zhu, Georgia Tech and Roger McEver, OMRF)

  5. Modeling adhesion (Pospieszalska/Ley, LIAI)

  6. Factors limiting the onset of bond formation at cell interfaces (R Waugh, Rochester)

3. Active role of endothelial cells

  1. Adhesive platforms (O. Barreiro, Madrid)

  2. Migratory cups, podosomes (Chris Carman, Beth Israel)

  3. PECAM recycling (WA Muller, Northwestern)

 

4. Methods

1. FRET (Minsoo Kim, Rochester)

2. Flow chambers (Simon SI at UC Davis)

Description

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. This volume provides a review of the latest developments in leukocyte adhesion. Regulation of cell adhesion is important for immune system function.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading experts in the field
  • Reviews the latest developments

    • Readership

    Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology and immunology

    Details

    No. of pages:
    300
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780080956985
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780123749093

    About the Editors

    Klaus Ley Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University of Virginia Health System, Cardiovascular Research Center, Charlottesville, USA

