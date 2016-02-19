Lesions and Transplantation
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 7: Lesions and Transplantation describes the chemical and nonchemical production of lesions and preparation and development of transplants, implants, and grafts. This book consists of four sections—chemical and nonchemical lesioning; model systems utilizing lesioning; transplants, implants, and grafts; and assessment of lesions and transplants. In these sections, this volume discusses the excitotoxins as tools for producing brain lesions; use of acromelic acid for production of rat spinal lesions; and opioid and nonopioid antinociception as revealed by lesion studies. The endothelin-1-induced lesions in the brain as a new model of focal ischemia; fetal implants in the lesioned spinal cord of the rat; and hippocampal transplants in oculo are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the assessment of neurochemical function of brain transplants and in vitro electrophysiological analysis of in oculo. This publication is intended for neuroscientists, but is also beneficial to researchers conducting work on lesions and transplants.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 7
Preface
Volumes in Series
Section I Chemical and Nonchemical Lesioning
1. Lesioning of Rat Nigrostriatal Dopamine Pathway with 1-Methyl-4-phenylpyridinium Ion (MPP+)
2. Exeitotoxins as Tools for Producing Brain Lesions
3. Excitotoxin-Lesioned Rat Striatum
4. Use of Acromelic Acid for Production of Rat Spinal Lesions
5. Use of Ibotenic Acid to Selectively Lesion Brain Structures
6. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Lesions
7. Comparison of Electrolytic and Radio-Frequency Lesion Methods
8. Use of Cold to Reversibly Suppress Local Brain Function in Behaving Animals
9. Chorioretinal Photocoagulation by Different Laser Sources
10. Production of Reversible Local Blockage of Neuronal Function
11. Lesioning the Nucleus Basalis
Section II Model Systems Utilizing Lesioning
12. Unilateral MPTP-Lesioned Monkey as an Animal Model for Parkinson's Disease
13. MPTP-Induced Parkinsonism in Nonhuman Primates
14. Alteration of Hippocampal RNA Prevalence in Response to Deafferentation
15. Opioid and Nonopioid Antinociception as Revealed by Lesion Studies
16. Neurochemical Lesioning Techniques for Assessing Regulation of Monoamine Receptors
17. Influence of 7V-Methylaspartic Acid Lesions in Adult Mice on Estrous Cyclicity and Related Neuroendocrine Parameters
18. Endothelin-1 -Induced Lesions in the Brain as a New Model of Focal Ischemia
Section III Transplants, Implants, and Grafts
19. Fetal Hypothalamic Brain Transplantation to Ventromedial Hypothalamic Obese Rats
20. Fetal Implants in the Lesioned Spinal Cord of the Rat
21. Preparation and Intracerebral Grafting of Dissociated Fetal Brain Tissue in Rats
22. Hippocampal Transplants in Oculo: A Model for Establishment of Isolated Circuits
23. Lesion and Transplantation in Rat Hippocampal Formation: Measurement of Electroresponsiveness and Reestablishment of Circuitries
24. Transplantation of Human Sympathetic Neurons and Adrenal Chromaffin Cells into Parkinsonian Monkeys
25. Shiverer and Other Marker Models Used in Intracerebral Transplantations of Glial Cells
Section IV Assessment of Lesions and Transplants
26. Assessment of Neurochemical Function of Brain Transplants
27. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Rat Brain to Assess Kainic Acid-Induced Lesions and Transplants
28. Use of Positron Emission Tomography to Assess Effects of Brain Lesions in Experimental Subhuman Primates
29. In Vitro Electrophysiological Analysis of in Oculo Transplants
30. Regulation and Assessment of Receptors Following Transplants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259505
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA