Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477475, 9780323477680

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 63-6

1st Edition

Authors: Stewart Adelson Harvey Makadon Nadia Dowshen Robert Garofalo
eBook ISBN: 9780323477680
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477475
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Guest Editors of this issue have come together with the goal of producing a useful, basic guide on this population for pediatric primary care clinicians. Topics in this issue address: Caring for LGBT Youth & Families in Inclusive and Affirmative Environments; Mental Health and the Development of Sexual Orientation and Gender in Children and Adolescents; What the Primary care Pediatrician Needs to Know about Gender Variance in Children and Adolescents; Clinical Implications of Stigma, Minority Stress, and Resilience as Predictors of Health and Mental Health Outcomes; LGBT Youth and Bullying; LGBT Youth and Family Acceptance; HIV, Other Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Sexual Health in LGBT Youth; Substance Abuse Prevention, Assessment & Treatment for LGBT Youth; Body Image and Disordered Eating among LGBT Youth; and Sociocultural Factors and LGBT Youth’s Health-related behavior. Pediatricians will come away with a solid understanding of recognizing and communicating with LGBT children and adolescents.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477680
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477475

About the Authors

Stewart Adelson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor, Cornell Weill Medical College

Harvey Makadon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School

Nadia Dowshen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Robert Garofalo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Gender, Sexuality and HIV Prevention, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.