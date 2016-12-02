Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 63-6

The Guest Editors of this issue have come together with the goal of producing a useful, basic guide on this population for pediatric primary care clinicians. Topics in this issue address: Caring for LGBT Youth & Families in Inclusive and Affirmative Environments; Mental Health and the Development of Sexual Orientation and Gender in Children and Adolescents; What the Primary care Pediatrician Needs to Know about Gender Variance in Children and Adolescents; Clinical Implications of Stigma, Minority Stress, and Resilience as Predictors of Health and Mental Health Outcomes; LGBT Youth and Bullying; LGBT Youth and Family Acceptance; HIV, Other Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Sexual Health in LGBT Youth; Substance Abuse Prevention, Assessment & Treatment for LGBT Youth; Body Image and Disordered Eating among LGBT Youth; and Sociocultural Factors and LGBT Youth’s Health-related behavior. Pediatricians will come away with a solid understanding of recognizing and communicating with LGBT children and adolescents.