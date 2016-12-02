Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 63-6
The Guest Editors of this issue have come together with the goal of producing a useful, basic guide on this population for pediatric primary care clinicians. Topics in this issue address: Caring for LGBT Youth & Families in Inclusive and Affirmative Environments; Mental Health and the Development of Sexual Orientation and Gender in Children and Adolescents; What the Primary care Pediatrician Needs to Know about Gender Variance in Children and Adolescents; Clinical Implications of Stigma, Minority Stress, and Resilience as Predictors of Health and Mental Health Outcomes; LGBT Youth and Bullying; LGBT Youth and Family Acceptance; HIV, Other Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Sexual Health in LGBT Youth; Substance Abuse Prevention, Assessment & Treatment for LGBT Youth; Body Image and Disordered Eating among LGBT Youth; and Sociocultural Factors and LGBT Youth’s Health-related behavior. Pediatricians will come away with a solid understanding of recognizing and communicating with LGBT children and adolescents.
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 2nd December 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323477680
- 9780323477475
Stewart Adelson Author
Assistant Clinical Professor, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor, Cornell Weill Medical College
Harvey Makadon Author
Harvard Medical School
Nadia Dowshen Author
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Robert Garofalo Author
Center for Gender, Sexuality and HIV Prevention, Chicago, IL