Les Marees Terrestres
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 31
Authors: Paul Melchior
eBook ISBN: 9781483226446
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 66
Details
- No. of pages:
- 66
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226446
About the Author
Paul Melchior
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.