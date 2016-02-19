Leonardo Da Vinci’s Elements of the Science of Man describes how Da Vinci integrates his mechanical observations and experiments in mechanics into underlying principles. This book is composed of 17 chapters that highlight the principles underlying Da Vinci’s research in anatomical studies. Considerable chapters deal with Leonardo’s scientific methods and the mathematics of his pyramidal law, as well as his observations on the human and animal movements. Other chapters describe the artist’s anatomical approach to the mechanism of the human body, specifically the physiology of vision, voice, music, senses, soul, and the nervous system. The remaining chapters examine the mechanism of the bones, joints, respiration, heart, digestion, and urinary and reproductive systems.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgements

List of Abbreviations

Leonardo's Alphabet and Numbers

Introduction

Chapter 1 A Scientific Biography of Leonardo Da Vinci

Chapter 2 Leonardo's Gateway to Science: To Know How to See

Chapter 3 The Elements of Leonardo's World

Chapter 4 The Four Powers

Chapter 5 Leonardo's Scientific Methods and the Mathematics of His Pyramidal Law

Chapter 6 The Movements of Man and Animals

Chapter 7 Leonardo's Anatomical Approach to the Mechanism of the Human Body

Chapter 8 Leonardo's Anatomy of the Eye and Physiology of Vision

Chapter 9 From Sound and Hearing to Voice and Music

Chapter 10 The Senses and the Soul

Chapter 11 The Nervous System

Chapter 12 The Mechanism of the Bones and Joints of Man

Chapter 13 Muscles, The Forces of 'This Machine of Ours'

Chapter 14 The Ebb and Flow of Respiration

Chapter 15 The Heart, The Most Powerful Muscle

Chapter 16 Digestion and Nutrition

Chapter 17 The Urinary and Reproductive Systems

Epilogue

List of Illustrations

Index