Leonardo Da Vinci's Elements of the Science of Man
1st Edition
Description
Leonardo Da Vinci’s Elements of the Science of Man describes how Da Vinci integrates his mechanical observations and experiments in mechanics into underlying principles. This book is composed of 17 chapters that highlight the principles underlying Da Vinci’s research in anatomical studies. Considerable chapters deal with Leonardo’s scientific methods and the mathematics of his pyramidal law, as well as his observations on the human and animal movements. Other chapters describe the artist’s anatomical approach to the mechanism of the human body, specifically the physiology of vision, voice, music, senses, soul, and the nervous system. The remaining chapters examine the mechanism of the bones, joints, respiration, heart, digestion, and urinary and reproductive systems.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
List of Abbreviations
Leonardo's Alphabet and Numbers
Introduction
Chapter 1 A Scientific Biography of Leonardo Da Vinci
Chapter 2 Leonardo's Gateway to Science: To Know How to See
Chapter 3 The Elements of Leonardo's World
Chapter 4 The Four Powers
Chapter 5 Leonardo's Scientific Methods and the Mathematics of His Pyramidal Law
Chapter 6 The Movements of Man and Animals
Chapter 7 Leonardo's Anatomical Approach to the Mechanism of the Human Body
Chapter 8 Leonardo's Anatomy of the Eye and Physiology of Vision
Chapter 9 From Sound and Hearing to Voice and Music
Chapter 10 The Senses and the Soul
Chapter 11 The Nervous System
Chapter 12 The Mechanism of the Bones and Joints of Man
Chapter 13 Muscles, The Forces of 'This Machine of Ours'
Chapter 14 The Ebb and Flow of Respiration
Chapter 15 The Heart, The Most Powerful Muscle
Chapter 16 Digestion and Nutrition
Chapter 17 The Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Epilogue
List of Illustrations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277479