Legal Reminders for Architects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408500012, 9781483278285

Legal Reminders for Architects

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Phillips Meyricke Serjeantson
eBook ISBN: 9781483278285
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 288
Description

Legal Reminders for Architects provides a basic introduction to the range of legislation which encompasses all planning and building work in England and Wales.

The book contains a summary of each law that may affect an architect, and where appropriate, suggestions for a suitable procedure to follow. It also explains less well known terms in planning, building, and employment. The text is organized into 19 chapters, which elucidates the legislation on such aspects as town and country planning, site appraisal, building control, and health and safety. The laws governing the conduct of businesses and partnerships, the employment protection law, and building regulations are elaborated as well.

This book is intended for use by architects and architectural students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction: The Law

Chapter 1 Town and Country Planning

Chapter 2 Development Control

Chapter 3 Compulsory Purchase

Chapter 4 Highways

Chapter 5 Site Appraisal

Chapter 6 Public Health

Chapter 7 Building Control

Chapter 8 Environmental Control

Chapter 9 Health and Safety

Chapter 10 Housing

Chapter 11 Building Types

Chapter 12 On the Site

Chapter 13 In the Office

Chapter 14 Employment Law: an Introduction

Chapter 15 Employment: Staff and their Conditions of Employment

Chapter 16 Employment: Payment and Benefits

Chapter 17 Employment: Discrimination

Chapter 18 Employment: Dismissal

Chapter 19 Employment: Industrial Tribunals

Table of Statutes

Table of Statutory Instruments

Selected Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Elizabeth Phillips

Meyricke Serjeantson

