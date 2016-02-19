Legal Reminders for Architects
1st Edition
Description
Legal Reminders for Architects provides a basic introduction to the range of legislation which encompasses all planning and building work in England and Wales.
The book contains a summary of each law that may affect an architect, and where appropriate, suggestions for a suitable procedure to follow. It also explains less well known terms in planning, building, and employment. The text is organized into 19 chapters, which elucidates the legislation on such aspects as town and country planning, site appraisal, building control, and health and safety. The laws governing the conduct of businesses and partnerships, the employment protection law, and building regulations are elaborated as well.
This book is intended for use by architects and architectural students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction: The Law
Chapter 1 Town and Country Planning
Chapter 2 Development Control
Chapter 3 Compulsory Purchase
Chapter 4 Highways
Chapter 5 Site Appraisal
Chapter 6 Public Health
Chapter 7 Building Control
Chapter 8 Environmental Control
Chapter 9 Health and Safety
Chapter 10 Housing
Chapter 11 Building Types
Chapter 12 On the Site
Chapter 13 In the Office
Chapter 14 Employment Law: an Introduction
Chapter 15 Employment: Staff and their Conditions of Employment
Chapter 16 Employment: Payment and Benefits
Chapter 17 Employment: Discrimination
Chapter 18 Employment: Dismissal
Chapter 19 Employment: Industrial Tribunals
Table of Statutes
Table of Statutory Instruments
Selected Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st June 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278285