Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professions
4th Edition
Description
With coverage of both legal and ethical issues, this text gives you the foundation to handle common health care challenges in everyday practice. Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professions, 4th Edition includes practice cases specifically developed for key allied health programs along with enhanced pedagogical content. Additionally, it features a variety of exercises to help reinforce content from the book, as well as updated coverage of medical records, privacy, patient consent and abuse, the impact of interprofessional team work, and key industry trends.
Key Features
- Detailed coverage of current legal and ethical issues and case law help facilitate interesting and relevant discussions.
- What If? boxes present ethical dilemmas and help you apply concepts from the book to real-life examples.
- Specialty practice cases provide practical application for specialties (Medical Assisting, MIBC, Pharm Tech, etc.) and help you relate your experience with practice.
- Increased coverage of the impact of interprofessional teamwork demonstrates the impact ethics have on health care work.
Table of Contents
1. The US Legal System
2. The Basics of Ethics
3. Ethical and Bioethical Issues
4. Workplace Issues
5. Code and Standards Infractions
6. The Medical Malpractice Lawsuit and the Trial Process
7. Intentional and Quasi-Intentional Torts
8. Statutory Reporting and Public Duties in Healthcare
9. Professional Liability Insurance
10. Medical Records – NEW
11. Death and Dying Issues
12. Conflict Management
13. Healthcare Business and Operations
14. Key Trends in Healthcare – NEW
Appendix A – Case Discussions
Appendix B – Case Studies
Appendix C– Case Scenarios
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323496414
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550338