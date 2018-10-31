Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professions - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323496414, 9780323550345

Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professions

4th Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323496414
eBook ISBN: 9780323550345
eBook ISBN: 9780323550338
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2018
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With coverage of both legal and ethical issues, this text gives you the foundation to handle common health care challenges in everyday practice. Legal and Ethical Issues for Health Professions, 4th Edition includes practice cases specifically developed for key allied health programs along with enhanced pedagogical content. Additionally, it features a variety of exercises to help reinforce content from the book, as well as updated coverage of medical records, privacy, patient consent and abuse, the impact of interprofessional team work, and key industry trends.

Key Features

  • Detailed coverage of current legal and ethical issues and case law help facilitate interesting and relevant discussions.
  • What If? boxes present ethical dilemmas and help you　apply concepts from the book to real-life examples.
  • Specialty practice cases provide practical application for specialties (Medical Assisting, MIBC, Pharm Tech, etc.) and help you relate your experience with practice.
  • Increased coverage of the impact of interprofessional teamwork demonstrates the impact ethics have on health care work.

Table of Contents

1. The US Legal System
2. The Basics of Ethics
3. Ethical and Bioethical Issues
4. Workplace Issues
5. Code and Standards Infractions
6. The Medical Malpractice Lawsuit and the Trial Process
7. Intentional and Quasi-Intentional Torts
8. Statutory Reporting and Public Duties in Healthcare
9. Professional Liability Insurance
10. Medical Records – NEW
11. Death and Dying Issues
12. Conflict Management
13. Healthcare Business and Operations
14. Key Trends in Healthcare – NEW
Appendix A – Case Discussions
Appendix B – Case Studies
Appendix C– Case Scenarios
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323496414
eBook ISBN:
9780323550345
eBook ISBN:
9780323550338

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.